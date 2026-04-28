This decade finds the Cheese Market within a prolonged period of widespread growth, fueled by strong cheese making heritage, global expansion in foodservice appeal and growing health consciousness driving demand for natural and functional varieties.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cheese Market by Source (Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, Goat Milk, Buffalo Milk), by Type (Natural Cheese, Processed Cheese), by Product (Mozzarella, Feta, Roquefort, Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Gouda, Ricotta, Mascarpone, Others), by Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035." According to the report, the Cheese Market was valued at $175 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $252.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2035.

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Key Market Snapshot

Metric Value Market Size (2023) $175 Billion Market Forecast (2035) $252 Billion CAGR (2024-2035) 3.1 % Leading Type Segment Natural Cheese (>75% share, 2023) Fastest-Growing Type Processed Cheese Leading Source Segment Cow Milk (>80% share, 2023) Fastest-Growing Source Buffalo Milk Leading Product Segment Cheddar (>1/3 of global market, 2023) Fastest-Growing Product Roquefort Leading Distribution Channel B2B (food service dominance, 2023) Dominant Region Europe (~50% revenue share, 2023) Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific

Growth Drivers

Cheese Market is a category fortified by the connotations of food culture around just about every corner on earth, one that has proven to have fundamental structural strength across multiple economic cycles and fads in dietary preference. Global restaurant ownership is a major factor for the cheese industry, as many establishments such as restaurants/cafes/fast food chains/the catering business include numerous aspects of menu items involving using cheese. Cheese is also ubiquitous in pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and pasta, salads and baked goods foods that are staples of Western diets or those spreading globally.

Three structural forces are converging to anchor the Cheese Market growth: organic and natural food trends, premiumization/artisanal cheese offerings with lower availability relative to traditional options which makes them costlier than regular varieties in addition increasing consumer affinity towards fortified processed & raw assets. As people today are becoming cautious about their health and also having knowledge of the fact that there is unwholesome production of goods in the market, they have increased the need for organic products. Premiumization and craft options in the Cheese Market its a great opportunity by meeting consumers' wish for high-quality culinary experiences.

Key Market Insights

The cow milk segment led the way with more than four-fifths of global Cheese Market share in 2023 & is expected to dominate by maintaining leadership throughout Bean Bag with scooping.

Based on end use, cheddar accounted for the largest share of more than one-third of the global Cheese Market in 2023 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

In 2023, the Roquefort segment is poised to be the fastest-growing product on market due to its anti-inflammatory properties and recent innovations in healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.

The Cheese Market generated the highest revenue in Europe, where it held a half of its total market share, and will remain at large for all years highlighted by this study.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing purchasing power, urbanization and changing food habits.

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Segment Analysis

By Type:Natural Cheese Dominates, Processed Cheese Gaining Ground

By type, the market was dominated in 2023 by the natural cheese segment, which accounted for over three-fourths of cumulative share and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period due to clean-label appeal plus an authentic flavor that consumers increasingly want from minimally processed food. Natural cheese is considered increasingly healthy and nutritious, appealing to health-conscious consumers. Additionally, its considerable utilization in cooking and foodservice preparation elevates the demand.

By Source: Cow Milk is by far most popular, Buffalo milk fastest growing

Based on source, the cow milk segment accounted for more than four-fifths share of the global cheese market in 2023 and is projected to lead throughout the forecast period. The cheese is most commonly made from cow's milk. Currently, most dairy foods are produced from cow. In 2023, the segment of buffalos milk is growing most rapidly in the market. Cheese of Buffalo milk (for instance Mozzarella) is more highly perishable than any other unaged cheese.

By Product: Cheddar is Leading Products, while Roquefort Shows Strongest Growth

On the basis of Product, Cheddar segment held maximum share in 2023 followed by Mozzarella and accounted for around one-third share of global Cheese Market which is likely to dominate during forecast period. Cheddar cheese is more favorite because of its hard texture, creamier and peppery flavor along with long shelf life. It is a common ingredient in fast food items, savory snacks and bakery products. Roquefort is the strongest merchant sector - it can be near 1-3% of whole cheese class capita establishment every period. This property of Roquefort cheese has resulted in the introduction of newer drugs which can be utilized to treat various health ailments creating growth opportunities for the market.

By Distribution Channel: B2B Leads, B2C Expansion

On the basis of distribution channel, in 2023, B2B segment accounted for maximum revenue share on Cheese Market due to high demand by foodservice players such as restaurant chains/hotels/caterers. Manufacturers purchasing in bulk as well with institutional buyers also help keep the costs manageable and consistent supplies flowing. Strong B2C growth supported by e-commerce expansion and premium retail assortments.

Regional Insights

North America: America is still the pillar of this Cheese Market in terms of structure with The U.S. which has one of largest cheese producing and consuming markets globally. A powerful cheese culture, high QSR penetration and strong growth in premium organic and artisanal cheeses continue to contribute positively for the region. Fortified cheese is expected to provide new growth opportunities in the coming years owing to rise in demand for fortified products.

Asia-Pacific: During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be achieved highest CAGR. One of the product's important application areas is global foodservice, as restaurants, cafes-while fast-food chains-and catering organizations use cheese for a different kind of menu diet system. Far East becomes the twin growth engines of China and India, while both retail & food service cheese consumption is supported by buoyant urbanization trends; expanding middle-class populations; rising incidences in Western dietary habits being adopted.

Europe: In terms of revenue, the highest share in 2023 was captured by Europe - which accounted for half Cheese Market revenue with expected market dominance during forecasts period due to cheese-making tradition, high per capita consumption rates and large selection specialty/ artisanal cheeses Global cheese-giants like France, Italy and Germany are located in this region with the Netherlands also making a substantial contribution to production as well as exports. The supportive dairy infrastructure, existing well-established retail networks and the growing demand for premium cheese and organic products further reinforces Europe position in global cheese market.

LAMEA: The Cheese Market is expected to experience long term growth in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa due presenting economic opportunities as urbanisation increases alongside expanding food service sectors and growing consumer exposure to global culinary trends. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are at center stage, joining discussions as rising hospitality infrastructure and QSR expansion bolster cheese demand across the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Associated Milk Producers, Savencia SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, The Bel Group, Britannia Industries Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo Inc., Groupe Lactalis S.A. These players have embraced product launches, collaborations, expansion plans to strengthen their market presence and support regional dominance.

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Analyst Review

Cheese Market as a fundamentally robust, long-cycle growth opportunity underpinned by sustainable demand drivers rooted food culture global expansion of foodservice and trend premiumization alongside the increasing innovating on health-oriented products. Here, the Cheese Market Report Analysis 2023 to 2035 is given through quantitative & qualitative analysis on current trends and scenario of quite a few sections in opposition to estimation & dynamics withinside them that assist locate prevailing opportunities. The market research provides with comprehensive information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities. The share of global revenue in the US market is then outlined for prominent countries located in each region.

Characterized by European dominance in revenue, rapid Asia-Pacific growth and premium-margin opportunities from fortified solid cheese as well as its increasing artisanal varieties this Cheese Market offers producers, retailers food service operators and investors the prospect of a compelling long-term market investment through 2035.

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