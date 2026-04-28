As Washington Moves to Reopen Venezuela, Interstice Digital Launches Compliance Infrastructure to Facilitate U.S.-Venezuela Commerce

First Ever Purpose-Built Crypto Payment Rail for the U.S. Companies Servicing the Venezuelan Energy Sector

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Today, Interstice Digital launched the Venezuela Protocol, a cross-border payment compliance infrastructure system purpose-built for the Venezuela corridor, that works by routing US dollar payments from the United States to Venezuela using USDC or USDT stablecoins, through a process nearly as simple as an international bank wire.

America has an insatiable appetite for energy. Power-hungry AI data centers are multiplying across the country, and conflict in the Middle East is pushing oil prices higher. Washington is trying to reopen Venezuela, a country with larger oil reserves than Saudi Arabia, but experts predict it will cost more than $183 billion to restore Venezuelan oil production to its 1990s-era levels. Today, much of the infrastructure connecting the United States to Venezuela is broken, including banking systems. US companies need to be able to send money to Venezuela but they cannot easily do so.

In Venezuela, crypto is the prevailing payment method, with more than 30% of Venezuelan businesses using digital assets for commercial transactions and more than $45 billion a year moving across crypto pay rails. But American companies are wary of sanctions and unfamiliar with crypto. Interstice Digital bridges this gap.

The Interstice Digital Venezuela Protocol generates detailed compliance documentation designed for regulatory oversight and institutional compliance standards, facilitating cross-border payments across a complex sanctions framework. Every transaction is screened against OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals list, run through KYB/KYC and anti-money laundering verification on both the sending and receiving side, a compliance process that accounts for the layered jurisdiction of US regulators and Venezuelan regulatory authorities simultaneously.

"The White House has declared a Golden Age of Crypto. This is what that looks like in practice," says Janine Yorio , co-founder of Interstice Digital. "The on-chain compliance documentation gives both US and Venezuelan regulators more visibility than a wire transfer ever could, reconnecting Venezuela to the American capital and partners it needs to reclaim its position in the global economy."

The Interstice Digital Venezuela Protocol is built for CFOs and compliance officers at small- and medium-sized businesses that the energy sector runs on: oilfield service companies, engineering firms, logistics providers, natural resources companies, contractors, and professional services firms that have real Venezuelan counterparties and no straightforward way to pay them.

For more information, visit intersticedigital.io

About Interstice Digital

Interstice Digital is a U.S.-based digital asset infrastructure company building compliant payment and settlement solutions for institutional participants. Interstice Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everyrealm Inc., backed by a16z Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Lightspeed, Galaxy, Brevan Howard, and Liberty City Ventures.

Media Relations Contact: hello@intersticedigital.io

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or compliance advice. Use of the Venezuela Protocol requires users to independently assess their eligibility under applicable OFAC general licenses and all other relevant regulatory requirements. Interstice Digital does not provide legal or sanctions compliance advice.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

hello@intersticedigital.io

(413)258-0580

SOURCE: Interstice Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/as-washington-moves-to-reopen-venezuela-interstice-digital-launches-c-1161679