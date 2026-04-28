Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Spin.AI, a leading AI-powered enterprise software security platform, and Revyz, a market leader for Jira and Confluence Backup and Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner, today announced a strategic partnership through acquisition. The combined solution brings unified data protection and configuration management to organizations running Atlassian solutions alongside Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce.





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Why This Matters for Atlassian Customers

Native Atlassian backup tools cover limited recovery scenarios, leaving gaps in granular restore, configuration management, and compliance-grade retention. Revyz already solves these problems for enterprise organizations.

Revyz transforms how Atlassian administrators work by delivering enterprise-grade tools that make managing Jira and Confluence environments effortless and secure. It eliminates the complexity of manual deployment workflows while ensuring that business-critical data stays protected. The Revyz platform provides Atlassian Cloud management where configuration deployment and data protection work seamlessly together, giving administrators the confidence to focus on what matters most.

In addition, Revyz's offerings extend to automated backup, granular restore, data access in a readable format even during an Atlassian outage, configuration drift detection, sandbox-to-production workflows, and data residency.

Revyz customers and partners will continue to work with the same product they know and trust today - now backed by the broader engineering, security, and support resources of the SpinOne platform.

What the "Better Together" Approach Delivers

Together, Spin.AI and Revyz give organizations a single platform to protect their entire software stack, eliminating the need for separate backup, security, and configuration management tools across cloud environments. Key capabilities now span automated backup and granular restore, ransomware protection, eDiscovery, archiving, DLP and SSPM across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack, Jira, and Confluence; automated configuration management and sandbox-to-production migration for Atlassian; and third-party Atlassian app protection including Tempo, Xray, ScriptRunner, and more.

This matters because enterprises are actively consolidating. A recent study from cybersecurity research firm IANS found that nearly 70% of CISOs are using security platforms to reduce vendor sprawl. For organizations in regulated industries, a unified approach simplifies compliance, accelerates incident response, and reduces operational overhead.

Leadership Perspectives

"This partnership is about making both platforms stronger and adding value to our customers. Revyz customers get access to the world class platform to protect their mission-critical applications such as Google Workspace, M365, SFDC; Spin.AI customers get the much needed Atlassian protection they've been asking for. Organizations shouldn't have to choose between innovation, speed, and data protection. Now they don't have to. Our unified platform gives them all three," said Dmitry Dontov, Founder and CEO, Spin.AI.

"As an organization founded on innovation & customer success, we too are excited about what this means for our customers," said Sanket Parlikar, CTO and Cofounder of Revyz. "Our vision has always been to expand data protection offering to mission-critical cloud apps beyond Atlassian and most importantly offer strong Security posture management capabilities. This is now possible with the Spin.AI platform."

SpinOne, leverages advanced AI to deliver comprehensive solutions in SSPM, DLP, browser security, backup, archiving, eDiscovery, and ransomware protection. SpinOne protects more than 1,500 organizations worldwide. The platform holds industry-leading security certifications and is recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave for SSPM. Organizations using SpinOne have reduced ransomware recovery time from weeks to minutes.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Spin.AI

Spin.AI is a leading enterprise software security company dedicated to protecting mission-critical cloud applications data, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack, Jira, and Confluence. Since our founding in 2017, we've empowered over 1,500 organizations worldwide to reduce security costs, streamline operations, and ensure compliance.

Our solutions are recommended by Google for cloud application data protection and integrated into Chrome Enterprise Security. Recognized as a Strong Performer in SSPM by Forrester, we've also earned accolades from industry leaders like Gartner, GigaOm, and Frost & Sullivan for our innovation and excellence. Learn more at spin.ai.

About Revyz

Revyz is an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner providing comprehensive data protection, granular backup and restore, and configuration management for Jira and Confluence Cloud. Trusted by enterprise organizations across financial services, technology, and manufacturing, Revyz remains available as a native application on the Atlassian Marketplace. Learn more at revyz.io.

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