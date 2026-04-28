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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 16:45 Uhr
25 Leser
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Park Street A/S: Park Street A/S announces results of annual general meeting 2026

Park Street A/S announces results of annual general meeting 2026

Park Street A/S

Results of annual general meeting

Results of Park Street A/S' annual general meeting 2026

Today, Park Street A/S held its annual general meeting 2026 in accordance with the notice and the agenda announced on 31 March 2026.
The following resolutions were adopted:

  • Approval of the audited annual report for the financial year 2025.
  • Approval of the results in accordance with the approved annual report for the financial year 2025 being carried over to the financial year 2026.

  • Approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

  • Authorisation to the board of directors to acquire treasury shares and adoption of the related amendments to the Articles of Association as set out in the notice.

  • Adoption of the proposed amendment to the Company's objective clause in the Articles of Association as set out in the notice.

  • Authorisation for the Company to hold general meetings electronically, including adoption of the related amendments to the Articles of Association as set out in the notice.
  • Re-election of Claes Peter Rading, Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong, Anita Nassar, Medha Pattem, and Dhruv Pattem as members of the board of directors.

  • Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.
  • Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting (with delegation powers) to file the passed resolutions with the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen).

No further items or proposals were discussed.

After the general meeting, the board of directors constituted itself with Claes Peter Rading as chair of the board of directors.

Best Regards

Pradeep Pattem
CEO

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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