First Financial Corporation Indiana: First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2026.

Net income was $19.8 million compared to $18.4 million reported for the same period of 2025;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.67 compared to $1.55 for the same period of 2025;

Return on average assets was 1.35% compared to 1.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2025;

Provision for credit losses was $2.6 million compared to provision of $2.0 million for the first quarter 2025; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $27.3 million compared to $25.7 million for the same period in 2025.1



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation - please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Acquisition

On March 1, 2026, First Financial Corporation completed the acquisition of CedarStone Financial, Inc. As a result of the acquisition, loans acquired were $292 million, and deposits acquired were $313 million. Additionally, we recorded a bargain purchase gain of $716 thousand. Included in the variances in the following discussion are the values provided in this paragraph.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2026 were $4.16 billion versus $3.84 billion for the comparable period in 2025, an increase of $319 million or 8.29%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $186 million or 4.69% from $3.97 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026, were $4.42 billion compared to $3.85 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $570 million or 14.79%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $368.6 million or 9.09% from $4.06 billion as of December 31, 2025. Organic growth of $77 million was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are pleased with our first quarter results. In the first quarter, we surpassed $6 billion in total assets for the first time, and it marked the tenth consecutive quarter of loan growth, which surpassed $4 billion in loans for the first time last quarter. Our margin remains strong at 4.23% and credit quality remains stable."

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $4.66 billion versus $4.65 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $13 million, or 0.28%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $23 million or 0.49% from $4.64 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.84 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $291.3 million or 6.40% from $4.55 billion as of December 31, 2025. Non-interest bearing deposits were $1.1 billion, and time deposits were $812.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $856.1 million and $726 million, respectively for the same period of 2025.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2026, was $655.3 million compared to $571.9 million on March 31, 2025. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.56 per share quarterly dividend in January and declared a $0.56 quarterly dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2026.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $55.10 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $48.26 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $6.84 per share, or 14.17%. Tangible Book Value per share was $45.13 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $38.13 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $7.00 per share or 18.36%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.93% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.32% at March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was a record $56.9 million, compared to $52.0 million reported for the same period of 2025, an increase of $5.0 million, or 9.5%. Interest income increased $4.9 million and interest expense decreased $44 thousand year over year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 4.23% compared to the 4.11% reported at March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2026, were $28.5 million versus $10.2 million as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.64% as of March 31, 2026, versus 0.26% as of March 31, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $28.6 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.70% as of December 31, 2025.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $2.6 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period 2025.

Net Charge-Offs

In the first quarter of 2026 net charge-offs were $1.5 million compared to $1.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2026, was $52.3 million compared to $46.8 million as of March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.18% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.22% as of March 31, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans remained stable compared to December 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $11.2 million and $10.5 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $40.9 million compared to $36.8 million in 2025.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 58.72% for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, versus 57.54% for the same period in 2025.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $4.9 million versus $5.4 million for the same period in 2025. The effective tax rate for 2026 was 19.89% compared to 22.59% for 2025.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 79 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets - 6,128,589 - 5,756,126 - 5,549,094 Deposits - 4,842,386 - 4,551,111 - 4,640,003 Loans, including net deferred loan costs - 4,423,921 - 4,055,303 - 3,854,020 Allowance for Credit Losses - 52,338 - 47,995 - 46,835 Total Equity - 655,288 - 650,869 - 571,945 Tangible Common Equity(a) - 536,659 - 535,262 - 451,874 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets - 5,850,090 - 5,654,790 - 5,508,767 Earning Assets - 5,523,970 - 5,334,253 - 5,194,478 Investments - 1,263,714 - 1,258,077 - 1,266,300 Loans - 4,160,366 - 3,973,985 - 3,841,752 Total Deposits - 4,663,780 - 4,641,267 - 4,650,883 Interest-Bearing Deposits - 3,718,070 - 3,790,653 - 3,837,679 Interest-Bearing Liabilities - 480,073 - 326,493 - 261,174 Total Equity - 663,896 - 640,172 - 564,742 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income - 56,933 - 60,619 - 51,975 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) - 58,397 - 62,003 - 53,373 Provision for Credit Losses - 2,550 - 2,350 - 1,950 Non-interest Income - 11,217 - 9,931 - 10,511 Non-interest Expense - 40,879 - 41,843 - 36,759 Net Income - 19,804 - 21,454 - 18,406 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share - 1.67 - 1.81 - 1.55 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share - 0.56 - 0.56 - 0.51 Book Value Per Common Share - 55.10 - 54.78 - 48.26 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) - 45.13 - 44.31 - 38.13 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,885 11,865 11,842

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.





Key Ratios Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Return on average assets 1.35 - 1.52 - 1.34 - Return on average common shareholder's equity 11.93 - 13.41 - 13.04 - Efficiency ratio 58.72 - 58.17 - 57.54 - Average equity to average assets 11.35 - 11.32 - 10.25 - Net interest margin(a) 4.23 - 4.66 - 4.11 - Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.15 - 0.18 - 0.19 - Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.18 - 1.18 - 1.22 - Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 183.89 - 167.94 - 460.57 - Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.64 - 0.70 - 0.26 - Tier 1 leverage 11.03 - 11.25 - 10.63 - Risk-based capital - Tier 1 12.50 - 13.21 - 12.70 -

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.





Asset Quality Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days - 19,882 - 17,294 - 17,007 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more - 938 - 1,083 - 1,109 Nonaccrual loans and leases - 27,524 - 27,495 - 9,060 Other real estate owned - 184 - 94 - 560 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned - 28,646 - 28,672 - 10,729 Total nonperforming assets - 31,288 - 31,522 - 13,631 Gross charge-offs - 2,945 - 3,415 - 3,241 Recoveries - 1,418 - 1,649 - 1,394 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) - 1,527 - 1,766 - 1,847

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes - 24,721 - 23,777 Provision for credit losses 2,550 1,950 Provision for unfunded commitments - - Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income - 27,271 - 25,727

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2026

2025

(unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 96,887 - 130,369 Federal funds sold - 475 Securities available-for-sale 1,170,768 1,149,526 Loans: Commercial 2,525,068 2,375,344 Residential 1,187,587 986,955 Consumer 703,322 688,135 4,415,977 4,050,434 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 7,944 4,869 Allowance for credit losses (52,338 - (47,995 - 4,371,583 4,007,308 Restricted stock 18,553 18,536 Accrued interest receivable 27,881 27,762 Premises and equipment, net 88,692 78,582 Bank-owned life insurance 136,453 131,286 Goodwill 98,229 98,229 Other intangible assets 20,400 16,234 Other real estate owned 184 94 Other assets 98,959 97,725 TOTAL ASSETS - 6,128,589 - 5,756,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing - 1,139,666 - 916,473 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 135,035 135,605 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,567,685 3,499,033 4,842,386 4,551,111 Short-term borrowings 349,781 292,468 FHLB advances 208,756 188,208 Other liabilities 72,378 73,470 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,473,301 5,105,257 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,206,804 in 2026 and 16,190,157 in 2025 Outstanding shares-11,891,896 in 2026 and 11,880,759 in 2025 2,021 2,021 Additional paid-in capital 147,643 147,442 Retained earnings 754,938 741,793 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (95,276 - (86,681 - Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,314,908 in 2026 and 4,309,398 in 2025 (154,038 - (153,706 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 655,288 650,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 6,128,589 - 5,756,126