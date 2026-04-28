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WKN: A0LFE6 | ISIN: DK0060056166 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 16:36 Uhr
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Progress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S

Today, FirstFarms A/S held its annual general meeting which resulted in the following:

1. The report on the company's activities was taken into cognizance.
2. The audited annual report 2025 was approved and discharge was given to the Board of Directors.
3. Result of the year of -20.6 mDKK for FirstFarms A/S was carried forward to next year.
4. The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2026 to the Board of Directors.
5. The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2025.
6. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

6.a The general meeting did not adopt the proposal about instruction to the Board of Directors to obtain valuations of the company's land, real estate and other assets, and to prepare a plan for divestment and distribution of the proceeds to the shareholders.
6.b The general meeting authorised the Board of Directors to issue warrants and carry out the related capital increase.
6.c The general meeting adopted that the Board of Directors, in the period until the next annual general meeting, is authorised to let the company acquire own shares.
6.d The general meeting authorised the chairman of the meeting with substitution right to report the adopted amendments and undertake the amendments in the adopted, which the Danish Business Authority or other authorities might demand or request carried out as condition for registration or approval.
7. The general meeting re-elected Asbjørn Børsting, Henrik Hougaard, Bendt Wedell, Claus Ewers, Lise Kaae and Jesper Pagh.
8. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the company's auditor.

On a board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting the Board of Directors constituted itself with Asbjørn Børsting as Chairman and Henrik Hougaard as Vice Chairman.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Chairman Asbjørn Børsting on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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