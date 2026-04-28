XRP Healthcare Activates XRPH AI Rewards System Following Initial $XRPHAI Listing on MEXC

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare today announced the activation of its XRPH AI Rewards System, following the initial public listing of its utility token, $XRPHAI, on the MEXC exchange. The activation introduces a live, engagement-based rewards framework within the company's mobile-first AI healthcare platform, enabling users to earn XRPHAI through verified healthcare-related activity.

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), combining artificial intelligence with blockchain-based infrastructure to deliver scalable, real-world healthcare solutions.

Live market data and project information for $XRPHAI is available via MEXC at https://www.mexc.com/price/XRPHAI.

The XRPH AI Rewards System is now operational within the XRPH AI App, with both Phase 1 and Phase 2 functionality active. Users can earn XRPHAI through structured participation across the platform, including AI health assessments, wellness sessions, image-based analysis, referral participation, and ongoing engagement with in-app healthcare tools. The system also supports wallet integration, allowing users to link their XRPH Wallet and unlock enhanced reward potential based on participation and token holdings.

The rewards architecture incorporates a dual-token structure, where XRPH functions as the underlying infrastructure and reward multiplier, and XRPHAI operates as the engagement-based utility token. Users holding XRPH in a connected wallet may benefit from increased XRPHAI rewards, aligning long-term participation with enhanced earning potential.

The current release includes activation of the core rewards engine and underlying tier logic. XRP Healthcare confirmed that visual enhancements, including expanded reward tier display and interface updates, are being finalised and will be introduced in subsequent application updates. The functionality is available within the latest version of the XRPH AI App, with continued updates supporting user experience improvements and additional reward mechanisms.

The XRPH AI platform is designed for mobile-first deployment, aligning with global trends in smartphone-led access to digital services. As mobile adoption continues to expand across both developed and emerging markets, the platform enables users to access AI-driven healthcare support, connect with providers, and participate in reward-based engagement systems through a single application.

In addition to digital rewards, XRP Healthcare integrates real-world utility through its Prescription Savings Card, accepted at more than 68,000 pharmacies across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid, and Safeway. This enables users to access discounted medications while participating in the broader XRPH AI ecosystem.

The activation of the XRPH AI Rewards System represents a transition from static token models to a usage-driven ecosystem where value is generated through real-world interaction. XRP Healthcare intends to continue expanding the platform through additional reward pathways, partner integrations, and ongoing feature development, while also pursuing additional exchange listings to support broader market access and liquidity. The company is also exploring strategic partnerships aligned with its platform expansion.

Further details regarding the XRP Healthcare ecosystem, token structure, and development roadmap are available in the company's whitepaper at https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/whitepaper.

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, developing a mobile-first solution that integrates artificial intelligence, digital health tools, and blockchain infrastructure to expand access to healthcare services globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding platform development, feature enhancements, exchange listings, and future expansion. Actual results may vary as updates continue to be implemented.

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Media Contact

Sarah James

info@xrphealthcare.com

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