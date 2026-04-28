Defined.ai Awarded ISO 42001 Certification, Strengthening Leadership in Responsible AI Data

The new certification reinforces the company's governance, security, and privacy frameworks as demand grows for compliant, traceable AI data.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Defined.ai, a leading provider of ethical, high-quality training data for artificial intelligence, today announced that it has been awarded ISO 42001 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. This milestone reinforces the company's commitment to security, privacy, and responsible AI governance across its global data operations.

ISO 42001 is the first international standard designed specifically to guide organizations in responsible usage, development, deployment, and management of AI systems. The certification validates Defined.ai's ability to address the unique challenges posed by AI, including ethical considerations, transparency, accountability, risk mitigation and continuous system improvement.

"This certification reflects the maturity of our data governance practices and our commitment to building AI systems responsibly from the ground up," said Daniela Braga, Founder and CEO of Defined.ai. "As AI adoption accelerates globally, organizations need partners they can trust to deliver not only high-quality data, but also the frameworks that ensure transparency, traceability, and compliance."

In addition to receiving ISO 42001, Defined.ai is ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certified, covering Information Security Management Systems and Privacy Information Management Systems. This demonstrates the company's continued adherence to rigorous international standards for data protection, security, and privacy across all data pipelines and operations.

Together, these certifications establish a comprehensive governance framework that enables Defined.ai to manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and support the responsible use of AI at scale. They also provide customers with confidence in the integrity, provenance, and reliability of the data used to train and deploy AI systems.

Defined.ai's approach emphasizes traceability, transparency, and ethical sourcing, ensuring that all data is fully provenance vetted, consented, compliant, and aligned with evolving global regulations. By integrating security and governance into every stage of the data lifecycle, the company enables organizations to build AI systems that are both high-performing and trustworthy.

About Defined.ai

Defined.ai is the leading provider of ethical AI training data, offering the world's biggest ethical AI data marketplace alongside custom services. With deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Defined.ai delivers high-quality, ethically sourced training data, enabling companies to accelerate their AI solutions with data that is secure, bias-free and compliant with ethical and legal standards.?

Founded by Daniela Braga, PhD, in 2015, Defined.ai has earned recognition in top-tier outlets, including Forbes, Fortune, CB Insights and Inc., and has received numerous awards, with appearances on prestigious lists like Forbes AI 50, Deloitte Fast 100 and Inc. 500. The company has raised over $85 million in funding and is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with additional offices in Lisbon, Portugal.?

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pr@defined.ai

SOURCE: Defined.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/defined.ai-awarded-iso-42001-certification-strengthening-leadersh-1161876