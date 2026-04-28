WeCap Plc - WeShop Holdings Final Results to 31 December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") as applied in the United Kingdom. Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap" or the "Company")

28 April 2026

WeShop Holdings Final Results to 31 December 2025

WeCap plc is pleased to announce that WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop"), the pioneering social-commerce platform that allows users to earn ownership in the business through their shopping, has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The full announcement can be found at: https://investors.we.shop/~/media/Files/W/weshop-ir/documents/press-release-q4-2025.pdf

WeCap's holding in WeShop

WeCap's total investment in WeShop, both direct and indirect, represents 11.8% of WeShop's Class A shares, comprised of:

806,022 Class A shares held directly; and

489,583 Class A shares held indirectly via WeCap's 23.5% interest in Community Social Investments Limited, whose sole asset is 2,083,333 WeShop shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Aquis Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to earn stock while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the company.