Post Oak Group Cements Global Footprint as Recognized Leader in Cross-Border Middle-Market M&A

The Houston-based investment bank, named the top middle-market investment bank in Texas, is reshaping how mid-sized companies access international capital and execute cross-border transactions.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / In a time where middle-market companies are increasingly looking beyond domestic borders to fuel growth, Post Oak Group has quietly built one of the most formidable global advisory platforms in its class. The firm, recognized as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas, has established a serious and growing presence across Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, positioning itself as the go-to advisor for founders, shareholders, and institutional investors navigating complex cross-border transactions.

While many boutique advisory firms operate with a domestic-first mindset, Post Oak Group has taken a fundamentally different approach. The firm's platform spans capital markets and M&A advisory across 12 countries, with $82 billion in transactions executed and a client base and network of capital partners that stretches across multiple continents.

A Platform Built for the Global Middle Market

Post Oak Group's international capabilities are not an afterthought; they are central to the firm's identity. Across Latin America, the firm has developed deep relationships with both operating companies and institutional investors, advising on capital raises and M&A transactions in markets where access, trust, and local expertise are the difference between a closed deal and a missed opportunity. In Europe, Post Oak Group has built a network of capital partners that allows U.S. middle-market companies to access institutional liquidity across the continent with the kind of senior attention and process discipline typically reserved for much larger transactions.

The firm's footprint extends further still. In Asia and Australia, Post Oak Group has cultivated relationships with institutional investors and strategic acquirers who are actively seeking exposure to North American middle-market businesses, a segment that continues to attract significant cross-border interest. This breadth of coverage gives the firm a meaningful structural advantage when representing clients who need not just a transaction, but the right transaction with the right partner.

Senior-Led, Process-Driven, Globally Connected

What sets Post Oak Group apart from its peers is not simply its geographic reach, but how it deploys that reach on behalf of clients. With approximately 300 professionals and a leadership team carrying more than 250 years of combined experience, the firm operates a partner-led execution model in which senior bankers remain deeply engaged throughout every phase of a transaction, from positioning through close.

This model is particularly valuable in cross-border contexts, where the complexity of negotiating across jurisdictions, currencies, and regulatory environments demands both seniority and sophistication at the table. Post Oak Group's recognition as the top middle-market investment bank in Texas is, in many ways, a reflection of this discipline, a firm that has consistently delivered institutional-quality outcomes for clients who deserve that standard of execution regardless of the size of their deal.

At its core, Post Oak Group was built to serve clients at decisive moments, whether that means guiding a corporation through a complex divestiture, advising an institution on a strategic acquisition, or helping a growing company access capital across borders. It is a mandate that requires more than financial modeling. It requires credibility with global counterparties, access to capital on multiple continents, and the kind of senior relationship that keeps decision-makers informed and in control throughout one of the most consequential transactions of their organization's history.

As cross-border M&A activity in the middle market continues to accelerate, the firms best positioned to serve that demand are not necessarily the largest; they are connected, disciplined, and trusted.

For more information, visit postoakgroup.co

Media Contact

Organization: Post Oak Group

Contact Person Name: Alexander Treistman

Website: https://www.postoakgroup.co/

Email: info@postoakgroup.co

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Post Oak Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/post-oak-group-cements-global-footprint-as-recognized-leader-in-c-1161886