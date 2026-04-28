Dr Harors wellness: Dr. Haror's Wellness at the Forefront of Hair Transplant Medical Tourism in India

NEW DELHI, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / The growing concerns about appearance and lifestyle choices have increased the demand for hair restoration procedures worldwide. With over 17 years of experience and 50,000+ successful hair transplant procedures, Dr. Haror's Wellness, a licensed medical facility in India, has firmly established itself as a leader in hair transplant medical tourism. The clinic is known for its state-of-the-art, world-class medical facilities, experienced hair transplant surgeons, and use of advanced hair transplant techniques such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Transplant (DHT), which have made it the preferred choice for thousands of global patients seeking a permanent solution to hair loss.

For years, cost has been the major factor in accessing quality healthcare services, often prompting people to seek medical services outside their country, which contributed to the popularity of medical tourism across the globe. But now, the focus has shifted toward quality and specialized care.

Dr. Navnit Haror, a gold medalist dermatologist and a world-renowned hair transplant surgeon, said, "It is not just low hair transplant cost in India; we have become a center of excellence globally in hair transplant procedures due to our clinical precision, along with a comprehensive approach to deliver natural and long-lasting results." At Dr. Haror's Wellness, premium-quality hair transplant procedures can be performed at 50% lower cost than in other countries. Therefore, the number of international patients coming to Dr. Haror's Wellness from countries like the USA, UK, Australia, and the Middle East is increasing by more than 25 percent each year.

Though affordability remains an important factor, Dr. Haror's Welless's emergence as a leader in hair transplant procedures in India can be attributed to its swiftness in adopting next-generation technologies, including AI-powered graft analysis, Robotics for grafts harvesting and implantation, world-class infrastructure, and a pool of talented dermatologists with global expertise. Dr. Navnit Haror, founder of Dr. Haror's Wellness, said, "Our clinic is no less than any European or American clinic. We are no more technologically inferior than any Western country. At our clinic, we are using AI for scalp analysis and taking the help of robotics in graft harvesting and placement."

"We understand that safety is the paramount concern for any medical traveler," said a spokesperson for Dr. Haror's Wellness. "We operate under strict NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) and international standards, which make the patient experience smooth and comfortable. Our surgeons have decades of experience in performing surgeries, many of whom are members of international societies. Every latest and advanced hair transplant technique, such as FUE, Sapphire FUE, and Direct Hair Transplant, that is available in overseas hair transplant clinics is also available at our facility at a much lower cost."

Dr. Haror's Wellness also offers comprehensive packages which include travel, accommodation, surgery, etc. There is no language barrier in their clinic as they have staff who are well-versed in multiple languages, such as English, German, Spanish, etc. So, there is no problem in communication.

India is gaining global attention for hair transplant medical tourism and Dr. Haror's Wellness is leading the way. It is rapidly becoming a household name in India and abroad owing to its quick adoption of technology, highly-trained and certified doctors & technicians, superior medical infrastructure, individualised approach to treatment, safety of patients and their overall health. Dr. Haror's Wellness has a bright future as a leading global hair transplant clinic. Its expertise and medical brilliance is what sets it apart and makes it popular with patients worldwide for affordable and quality hair transplant surgeries.

About Dr. Haror's Wellness

Dr. Haror's Wellness is a leading dermatology and hair transplant clinic in Delhi, India. Founded by Dr. Navnit Haror, a gold medalist dermatologist, and Dr. Vineeta Pathak, aesthetic physician, the clinic specializes in performing advanced hair restoration procedures using cutting-edge techniques and a customized approach to deliver natural and long-lasting results. With a team of 100+ medical professionals and technicians, the clinic has helped 50,000+ people regain their lost hair.

Media Contact

Organization: Dr Harors wellness

Contact Person Name: Asitosh

Website: https://www.drharorswellness.com/

Email: marketing@drharorswellness.com

Address: Address: R-27, Greater Kailash I, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi - 110048, India

Country: India

SOURCE: Dr Harors wellness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dr.-harors-wellness-at-the-forefront-of-hair-transplant-medical-touris-1161889