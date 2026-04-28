Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Annual highlights are as follows:

The Company realized a net operating loss of $394,818 on revenues of $2,015,764

ICEsoft's Voyent Alert! is now servicing over 800 North American communities and enterprises.

The Company has now realized 22 consecutive quarters of growth in Voyent Alert! revenues.

Client retention remains high, exceeding 97% and win rates in competitive situations exceed 80%.

"Voyent Alert! continues to see strong adoption across the North American market. High subscription renewal rates combined with exceptionally strong referral rates and testimonials continues to illustrate the value this service represents to local and regional governments both in times of crisis and for general day-to-day communications," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

Not for dissemination in the United States

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294577

Source: ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.