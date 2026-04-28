New solution extends Workhuman platform to bring the full workforce together giving every worker, wherever they are, an equal voice in company culture

Workhuman, the world's leading employee recognition provider, today introduces its Frontline Recognition Experience the next evolution of its frontline recognition capabilities. The new solution unifies recognition across the entire workforce ecosystem in one connected experience, helping organizations ensure frontline workers are fully included, seen, and valued.

Built to address a longstanding market gap, Workhuman's solution brings together physical and digital recognition in a single, secure platform. Organizations can now capture recognition across their entire workforce, while gaining clear visibility into engagement, performance, and culture without compromising trust and governance.

Despite representing the majority of the global workforce, only 33% of deskless workers received formal recognition in the past quarter. Yet, 75% believe that recognition makes their valuable work visible, according to Workhuman's 2026 Humans at Work Barometer. Workhuman closes this gap by making recognition accessible, inclusive, and meaningful for every employee, regardless of where or how they work.

"Frontline workers are too often overlooked in the broader conversation about what it means to feel valued at work," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman. "In many organizations, their experience of recognition is not as consistent or as rich. When a large portion of the workforce isn't experiencing recognition in a modern, inclusive, accessible way, organizations are limiting the impact of their culture - and the performance that comes from it.

Bringing Recognition to Every Corner of the Workforce

The Frontline Recognition Experience is designed to support a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and logistics, where deskless workers play a critical role in operational success but often lack access to traditional recognition tools.

Key capabilities include enabling recognition to be shared and accessed easily in a variety of ways, supporting both digital and in-the-moment experiences. By bringing all recognition activity into a single, connected experience, organizations can extend their culture consistently across the entire workforce, with the visibility and insights needed to support engagement, inclusion, and performance at scale.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is the world's leading recognition and rewards platform, serving organizations of all sizes-from the Fortune 500 to fast-growing mid-market companies-across more than 180 countries. With over 25 years of category leadership, we support 8+ million employees worldwide and have facilitated more than 100 million moments of connection that elevate culture and drive performance.

With over a decade of consistent profitability, Workhuman stands as proof that investing in people delivers lasting business value. Our pioneering Human Intelligence technology transforms recognition into strategic insight, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their people while driving measurable business impact and culture transformation.

Learn more at www.workhuman.com.

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Media Contact:

Aline De Oliveira

pr@workhuman.com