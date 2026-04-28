Pensana Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BKM0ZJ18

Issuer Name

PENSANA PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Apr-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Apr-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.617690 0.000000 9.617690 34000000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.905047 0.000000 10.905047

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BKM0ZJ18 34000000 9.617690 Sub Total 8.A 34000000 9.617690%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent Company) 9.617690 9.617690% M&G Plc M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) 9.617690 9.617690% M&G Plc M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) 9.617690 9.617690% M&G Plc M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) 9.617690 9.617690% M&G Plc M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited) 9.617690 9.617690%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

28-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom