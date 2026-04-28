e& reports AED 19.4 billion consolidated revenue, with 15.1% YoY growth in Q1 2026

"e& continues to deliver growth, with consolidated revenues of AED 19.4 billion and EBITDA of AED 8.6 billion, marking year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 16.5%," says GCEO Masood M. Sharif Mahmood

Consolidated net profit reached AED 2.9 billion, with 3.9% * per cent YoY growth *excluding the gain from the sale of Khazna in Q1 2025

Consolidated Group subscribers reached 248.0 million

e& UAE subscribers increased to 16.6 million

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- e& reported a strong start to 2026, with robust Q1 financial results, asserting the Group's leadership in shaping the digital landscape and consolidating its position as a leading global group.

The Group's consolidated revenue reached AED 19.4 billion, reflecting 15.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated net profit reached AED 2.9 billion, with 3.9 per cent YoY growth (excluding the gain from the sale of Khazna). EBITDA grew by 16.5 per cent YoY, reaching AED 8.6 billion.

The Group's subscriber base maintained its upward trajectory with a 30.8 per cent YoY growth, reaching 248.0 million subscribers. In its home market, e& UAE maintained its strong performance, with its subscriber base reaching 16.6 million, supported by the adoption of next-generation connectivity solutions and AI applications, which are now a vital part of customer experience.

Financial Highlights for Q1 2026



Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Per cent change Consolidated Revenue AED 19.4 billion AED 16.9 billion 15.1 % Consolidated Net Profit AED 2.9 billion AED 2.8 billion (*) 3.9 % EBITDA AED 8.6 billion AED 7.4 billion 16.5 % Total Group Subscribers 248.0 million 189.6 million (**) 30.8 % e& UAE Subscribers 16.6 million 15.3 million 8.7 %

(*) Q1 2025 net profit excluding the gain from the sale of Khazna of total AED 2.6bn

(**) Adjusted for Maroc Telecom reported number

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said: "Despite economic and regional changes, our agile business model has proven e&'s inherent strength and great ability to navigate challenges. Our proactive risk-preparedness approach and international diversification have enabled us to maintain our growth momentum in our home market and internationally; a testament to e&'s agility and resilience in operating under adverse circumstances.

Today, we stand firmly on a solid foundation with a strong track record that gives us full confidence in e&'s ability to continue its upward trajectory. Throughout recent regional challenges, e& remained steadfast in fulfilling its national role by enabling business continuity, ensuring network resilience, supporting remote work and education systems, and harnessing our technological capabilities to guarantee seamless connectivity and uninterrupted digital services for all and under different circumstances.

Our strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the success and resilience of our operations, underpinned by our commitment to creating sustainable shareholder value. We continued to deliver growth, with consolidated revenues of AED 19.4 billion and EBITDA of AED 8.6 billion, marking year-on-year increases of 15.1% and 16.5% respectively. This performance reinforces our position as a driving force in the region's digital economy and a leading enabler of future-defining intelligent solutions.

We remain deeply inspired by the UAE's visionary leadership, which has fostered a stable, growth-oriented environment while remaining agile and resilient in even the most challenging circumstances, enabling us to thrive and strive for more with confidence to keep delivering continuous success."

Media contact:

Nancy Sudheer

Senior Manager

nsudheer@eand.com

+971 50 705 5290

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