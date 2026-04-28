Advances engineering coordination and traceability across its SEALER SMR program

Aras, a leading provider of digital thread solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM) and engineering AI, today announced that Blykalla, a Swedish developer of advanced nuclear technologies, has selected Aras Innovator to support its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) development program. Managing complexity in highly regulated environments depends on digital continuity, engineering collaboration, and end-to-end traceability.

Blykalla is developing lead-cooled fast reactors designed to deliver safe, scalable, and carbon-free baseload power, supporting global decarbonization efforts and the growing demand for reliable energy from AI infrastructure and clean industries. As the company advances its next-generation reactor technology, a strong digital foundation is critical to managing increasing engineering demands and long-term lifecycle data.

"Developing advanced nuclear systems requires rigorous control over requirements, configuration, and change across the entire lifecycle," said Michaela Casarella, Configuration Manager at Blykalla. "Aras Innovator provides the flexibility and visibility we need to manage this complexity while supporting our long-term vision for scalable SMR deployment."

Aras Innovator will serve as a central digital backbone, bringing together product and plant lifecycle data to manage requirements, designs, assets, and documentation in a unified environment. Built on an open, flexible architecture, it enables Blykalla to advance its systems engineering and configuration management objectives, align with industry standards, and integrate with existing engineering and simulation environments. The platform supports a scalable digital thread across disciplines, allowing Blykalla to build on prior investments.

"Blykalla is building a standards-aligned, future-ready digital environment designed to evolve alongside its SMR program," said Leon Lauritsen, CEO of Aras. "Aras Innovator provides the foundation to connect product and plant lifecycle data from early design through operation, enabling the traceability, collaboration, and control required to manage complex, highly regulated systems."

With Aras Innovator, Blykalla aims to strengthen collaboration across engineering teams and mitigate risk associated with fragmented data and configuration errors. This aligns with its broader digitalization strategy to strengthen data governance and consolidate engineering and plant information, positioning Blykalla for more informed decision-making and supporting regulatory compliance as its SMR program advances.

About Blykalla

Blykalla is a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, commercializing lead-cooled fast reactors for industrial use. Based on over 25 years of research, the company's SEALER technology is a compact 55 MWe reactor designed to offer a safe, efficient, and scalable power solution. The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency's annual SMR dashboard recognizes Blykalla as having one of the most mature advanced reactor concepts in Europe. With strong backing from partners such as Oklo, Uniper, ABB, and ESAB, Blykalla is well positioned to provide reliable and sustainable baseload energy to power AI infrastructure and clean industries.

About Aras

Aras provides a digital thread platform for product lifecycle management and engineering AI. Built on an AI-native, low-code foundation, it enables the rapid delivery of flexible solutions. Aras connects teams across disciplines and functions to critical product data and agentic AI throughout the product lifecycle and extended value chain. Visit aras.com to learn more and follow Aras on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Copyright 2026 by Aras Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Aras and Aras Innovator are registered trademarks of Aras Corporation in the United States and other countries. Third party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

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