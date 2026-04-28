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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 18:30 Uhr
93 Leser
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Notice of EGM

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Notice of EGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 57985)

LEI Number:549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

28 APRIL 2026

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (" the Company") the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to announce that notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting (" EGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Tuesday 19 May 2026 at 12.00pm.

The Notice of EGM has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 6.4.1, the Notice of EGM and proxy form has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

About the Company:

The Company is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the Company's website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
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