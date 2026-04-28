Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection with a proposed initial public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares").

The Offering is expected to consist of a primary offering issued from treasury by the Company and a secondary offering. The number of Common Shares to be offered and the offering price per share under the Offering have not yet been determined.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank and National Bank Capital Markets, acting as joint bookrunners. Legal counsel to the Company is McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Legal counsel to the Underwriters is Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and the Common Shares. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Scotiabank, 40 Temperance Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4, or National Bank Capital Markets, 130 King Street West, Suite 3200, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1J9. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final base PREP prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the time a receipt for the final prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities commission or regulatory authority in such jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Common Shares in the United States. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

The primary offering of Common Shares issued from treasury has not been and will not be registered with the Peruvian Superintendency of the Securities Market ("SMV") or the Lima Stock Exchange ("LSX") and will not be offered to the general public in Peru. Concurrently with the Offering, the Selling Shareholders intend to sell a portion of the Common Shares being distributed pursuant to the Offering through an offer-for-sale (Oferta Pública de Venta) on the LSX using its centralized trading system, which constitutes a secondary sale exempt from SMV registration under Peruvian law. Participation in the Peruvian secondary offering will be limited to institutional investors as defined under Peruvian regulations.

The Common Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Chile or to any resident of Chile except as permitted by applicable Chilean law and in reliance on available exemptions from registration under the Chilean Financial Market Commission.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including project delays, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange volatility, competition, regulatory and permitting risk, financing risk, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STRACON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Website: www.stracon-group.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

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Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.