Anova's Virtual Urology Research Network surpasses 500 active clinical sites, becoming the largest digitally connected ecosystems for urology research.

AnovaOS technology enables rapid site to study matching, streamlined study start-up, and faster patient enrollment, improving operational efficiency across diverse urology practices.

Network expansion broadens patient access and enhances study quality, empowering sponsors with real-time delivery and oversight.

The value of the network has been demonstrated in multiple clinical trials and compassionate use programs previously announed by Anova.

Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), a leading technology-enabled Clinical Research Organization (CRO) today announced the expansion of a virtual urology research network delivered via its AnovaOS platform. This network of quality confirmed urology research sites has reached a major milestone with the onboarding of its 500th site. Anova's proprietary clinical research technology platform, AnovaOS' facilitates seamless collaboration, streamlined study operations, and enhanced patient access across complex clinical trial settings.

The virtual urology research network was created to address longstanding challenges in urology research including fragmented site infrastructure, inconsistent patient recruitment, lengthy trial activation and study conduct timelines. By digitally connecting community urologists, academic centers with urology programs, and multi-specialty hospital groups into a unified research ecosystem, the network standardizes performance, reduces operational burden, and enables rapid activation for industry-sponsored studies. The network adds to Anova's comprehensive global just-in-time network of oncology, immunology, cardiology, infectious disease and neurology practices engaged with AnovaOS

"Reaching our 500th urology site underscores the need for a modern, connected approach to the conduct of urology research," said Martin Walsh, President and Co-founder of Anova. "AnovaOS has transformed how sites and sponsors collaborate on complex clinical trials by giving them the digital tools, operational support, and real-time insights needed to run studies efficiently and with high quality."

AnovaOS provides integrated capabilities including digital feasibility, automated start-up, patient-matching, remote monitoring, document and data management, adverse event and medical monitoring all designed to reduce administrative effort and improve the speed and quality of data collection. Sponsors gain access to a scalable and highly engaged network of qualified urology investigators with a research infrastructure capable of delivering their studies.

Key features of the virtual urology research network include:

500 quality urology sites onboarded, creating one of the largest digitally supported urology research communities

Centralized study coordination, enabling consistent quality and faster activation

Accelerated enrollment, supported by AI-enabled patient identification and digital engagement tools

Improved study oversight, with real-time dashboards and automated compliance monitoring.

"Urology research has traditionally organized around a small number of academic medical centers. Because patients with urologic conditions are often treated at community practices and hospitals, this limits patient access, increases cost and slows innovation," added Chris Beardmore, CEO and Co-founder. "Our virtual network brings promising new treatments to where patients receive care. This milestone reflects our commitment to making trials more inclusive, efficient, and impactful." The power of the AnovaOS urology research network has been demonstrated in successful clinical trials an compassionate use programs previously announced by Anova.

With its 500th urology site now active, Anova plans continued site expansion across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ongoing technology enhancements, and the launch of disease-specific sub-networks in areas such as prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Anova also plans to deliver innovative and adaptive study designs with industry partners following the American Urology Association meeting being held in May 2026 in Washington, D.C.

To find out more, contact info.us@anovaevidence.com.

About Anova

Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova) is technology enabled concierge research organization committed to accelerating clinical development for biopharmaceutical companies utilizing the company's proprietary technology platform (AnovaOS). For more information, please visit www.anovaevidence.com.

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Contacts:

Chris Beardmore, Co-Founder and CEO

chris@anovaevidence.com

Martin Walsh, Co-Founder and President

Anova Enterprises, Inc.

martin@anovaevidence.com

www.anovaevidence.com

Twitter feed at @anovaevidence

Follow Anova at www.linkedin.com/company/anovaevidence

Anova Enterprises, Inc.

Woodfield Preserve, 10 N. Martingale Road, Suite 560

Schaumburg, IL 60173

(224) 218-2408

info.us@anovaevidence.com