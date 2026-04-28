Tires Easy Launches Guide to Simplify Buying Tires Online

Comprehensive blog helps drivers make smarter, faster and more confident tire purchasing decisions

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Tires Easy, a leading online tire retailer serving millions of drivers nationwide, has unveiled its latest educational resource, "How to Buy Tires Online," a comprehensive, AI-friendly guide designed to help consumers navigate the tire-buying process in today's digital marketplace.

Available now on the Tires Easy blog, the guide breaks down the process of selecting the right tires into simple, actionable steps, making it easier for drivers to shop online with confidence.

Read the full guide: https://www.tires-easy.com/blog/how-to-buy-tires-online/

Driving smarter decisions with AI-ready content

As more consumers turn to search engines and AI tools for purchasing guidance, Tires Easy's newest blog is built to deliver clear, structured and authoritative insights. The article covers essential topics including:

Identify your tire size: Consult the sticker on the driver's side door panel

Search and compare: Use online tools to filter by size, vehicle type or brand, and then review customer ratings and feedback

Select an installer: During the checkout process, shoppers can choose to have tires shipped to their home or a local affiliated shop for installation - in many cases, they can schedule installation at the point of purchase

Other important considerations: Confirm things like free shipping, road hazard warranties and easy returns, and review customer service ratings such as Tires Easy's Trustworthiness Report: https://www.tires-easy.com/about-us/trustworthiness-report

Meeting the needs of modern drivers

Online tire shopping continues to grow due to its convenience, competitive pricing and access to a wide range of brands. Tires Easy offers:

More than 200 tire brands for all vehicle types

Free, fast nationwide shipping

Flexible installation through trusted local partners

A user-friendly shopping experience backed by expert guidance

With more than 8 million tires sold and recognition as one of Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops and Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, Tires Easy continues to position itself as a trusted destination for drivers seeking value, variety and reliability.

Empowering consumers through education

"Our goal is to remove the guesswork from buying tires online," CEO Adam Barker said. "This guide is part of our ongoing commitment to provide drivers with the tools and knowledge they need, whether they are first-time buyers or experienced enthusiasts."

The blog is part of Tires Easy's growing content hub, which offers expert advice, product comparisons and real-world insights to help drivers make informed decisions. https://www.tires-easy.com/blog/

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S.-based online tire provider headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has sold more than 8 million passenger, light truck, commercial and specialty tires nationwide. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and enables customers to shop by vehicle, tire size, performance category or budget. Through proprietary real-time pricing technology, automated inventory integration and nationwide home or installer delivery, Tires Easy makes it simple, transparent and reliable for consumers to buy tires online in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.tireseasy.com/about-us.

Media Contact:

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-launches-guide-to-simplify-buying-tires-online-1161983