Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $10.3 million, a NEW RECORD!

Net income of $6.7 million ($1.55 per share).

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. See highlights below.

1Q26 Financial Highlights

Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $12.4 million, a $5.9 million or 92% increase from Q1 2025.

Non-interest income of $5.2 million, a $4.1 million increase, or a 371% increase from Q1 2025.

Tangible book value per share was $25.41/share, a $4.29 or 20% increase from Q1 2025.

Return on assets was 1.69%.

Return on equity was 24.73%.

Efficiency ratio was 53.31%.

Jordan Wright, Board Member, commented: "Healthy earnings growth over time. Seeing our core revenue opportunities continue to grow as the bank continues to scale. These are exciting times to be in the same orbit as Solera, and we're just getting started."

Joey Warmenhoven, Board Member, commented: "These results are a true testament to the hard work of all our team. We continue to produce at a very high level. Our book value continues to compound at a fast rate."

Avram Shabanyan, Board Member, commented: "Our Executive Chairman continues to lead Solera National Bank in generating consistent year-over-year earnings. This is a testament to our relationship-driven approach with our customers and banking partners. Solera continues to focus on growing earnings, strengthening our core business lines, and capitalizing on market opportunities to drive shareholder value."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,057 $ 2,280 $ 1,378 $ 1,969 $ 2,401 Federal funds sold - - 23,900 - - Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,694 1,706 1,872 2,963 1,033 Investment securities, available-for-sale 624,921 650,464 324,376 422,112 290,397 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 14,069 16,144 3,171 5,004 5,525 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross - - - - 5 Net PPP loans - - - - 5 Traditional loans, gross 916,277 829,057 764,433 754,518 766,687 Allowance for loan and lease losses (13,178 ) (12,225 ) (11,218 ) (11,219 ) (10,914 ) Net traditional loans 903,099 816,832 753,215 743,299 755,773 Premises and equipment, net 35,228 36,469 36,911 35,128 33,236 Accrued interest receivable 11,249 12,609 8,148 10,244 7,153 Bank-owned life insurance 5,288 5,256 5,223 5,190 5,159 Other assets 13,162 11,094 11,032 13,433 11,103 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,610,767 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 443,661 $ 471,977 $ 452,965 $ 463,861 $ 466,455 Interest-bearing demand deposits 93,520 97,338 88,048 65,761 60,507 Savings and money market deposits 127,259 134,847 121,868 138,964 104,560 Time deposits 569,484 421,479 358,976 436,547 287,378 Total deposits 1,233,924 1,125,641 1,021,857 1,105,133 918,900 Accrued interest payable 2,282 1,531 1,587 2,528 1,808 Short-term borrowings 223,414 278,525 - - 60,191 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 8,896 6,267 6,392 5,336 6,087 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,502,516 1,445,964 1,063,836 1,146,997 1,020,987 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,763 38,748 38,793 38,778 38,763 Retained earnings 102,143 95,461 89,549 83,008 77,076 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (31,698 ) (27,362 ) (22,995 ) (29,484 ) (25,084 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 109,251 106,890 105,390 92,345 90,798 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,611,767 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 14,473 $ 13,632 $ 12,802 $ 12,791 $ 13,101 Investment securities 7,215 5,515 4,275 4,831 3,490 Dividends on bank stocks 239 194 91 180 175 Other 18 28 26 21 49 Total interest income $ 21,945 $ 19,369 $ 17,194 $ 17,823 $ 16,815 Interest expense Deposits 7,631 6,867 6,463 6,235 4,959 FHLB & Fed borrowings 1,869 1,588 550 1,410 1,550 Total interest expense 9,500 8,455 7,013 7,645 6,509 Net interest income 12,445 10,914 10,181 10,178 10,306 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,008 1,010 6 310 7 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 11,437 9,904 10,175 9,868 10,299 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 279 262 284 291 300 Other income 1,128 310 711 677 807 Gain on sale of securities 3,803 3,297 2,986 2,709 - Total noninterest income 5,210 3,869 3,981 3,677 1,107 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,956 2,560 2,838 2,827 2,656 Occupancy 496 550 538 553 448 Professional fees 2,299 1,137 677 330 259 Other general and administrative 1,634 1,560 1,629 1,593 1,694 Total noninterest expense 7,385 5,807 5,682 5,303 5,057 Net Income Before Taxes $ 9,262 $ 7,966 $ 8,474 $ 8,242 $ 6,349 Income Tax Expense 2,580 2,054 1,934 2,309 1,711 Net Income $ 6,682 $ 5,912 $ 6,540 $ 5,933 $ 4,638 Income Per Share $ 1.55 $ 1.37 $ 1.52 $ 1.38 $ 1.08 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 25.41 $ 24.86 $ 24.51 $ 21.48 $ 21.12 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 10,270 $ 8,976 $ 8,480 $ 8,552 $ 6,356 Net Interest Margin 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.70 % 3.56 % 3.93 % Cost of Funds 2.72 % 2.72 % 2.54 % 2.66 % 2.49 % Efficiency Ratio 53.31 % 50.56 % 50.84 % 47.58 % 44.31 % Return on Average Assets 1.69 % 1.74 % 2.17 % 2.02 % 1.63 % Return on Average Equity 24.73 % 22.28 % 26.46 % 25.92 % 20.64 % Leverage Ratio 8.7 % 8.6 % 11.0 % 9.8 % 10.4 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.49 % 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.42 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.47 % 1.49 % 1.42 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 12,499 $ 18,986 $ 19,306 $ 2,842 $ 11,103 Substandard: Accruing 42,577 44,873 35,447 39,971 19,641 Substandard: Nonaccrual 4,125 4,757 8,281 4,526 3,251 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 59,201 $ 68,616 $ 63,034 $ 47,339 $ 33,995 Other real estate owned 998 - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 60,199 $ 68,616 $ 63,034 $ 47,339 $ 33,995 Criticized assets to total assets 3.74 % 4.42 % 5.39 % 3.82 % 3.06 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2026-financial-resul-1161958