Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $10.3 million, a NEW RECORD!
Net income of $6.7 million ($1.55 per share).
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. See highlights below.
1Q26 Financial Highlights
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $12.4 million, a $5.9 million or 92% increase from Q1 2025.
Non-interest income of $5.2 million, a $4.1 million increase, or a 371% increase from Q1 2025.
Tangible book value per share was $25.41/share, a $4.29 or 20% increase from Q1 2025.
Return on assets was 1.69%.
Return on equity was 24.73%.
Efficiency ratio was 53.31%.
Jordan Wright, Board Member, commented: "Healthy earnings growth over time. Seeing our core revenue opportunities continue to grow as the bank continues to scale. These are exciting times to be in the same orbit as Solera, and we're just getting started."
Joey Warmenhoven, Board Member, commented: "These results are a true testament to the hard work of all our team. We continue to produce at a very high level. Our book value continues to compound at a fast rate."
Avram Shabanyan, Board Member, commented: "Our Executive Chairman continues to lead Solera National Bank in generating consistent year-over-year earnings. This is a testament to our relationship-driven approach with our customers and banking partners. Solera continues to focus on growing earnings, strengthening our core business lines, and capitalizing on market opportunities to drive shareholder value."
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
($000s)
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
2,057
$
2,280
$
1,378
$
1,969
$
2,401
Federal funds sold
-
-
23,900
-
-
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,694
1,706
1,872
2,963
1,033
Investment securities, available-for-sale
624,921
650,464
324,376
422,112
290,397
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
14,069
16,144
3,171
5,004
5,525
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
-
-
-
-
5
Net PPP loans
-
-
-
-
5
Traditional loans, gross
916,277
829,057
764,433
754,518
766,687
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(13,178
)
(12,225
)
(11,218
)
(11,219
)
(10,914
)
Net traditional loans
903,099
816,832
753,215
743,299
755,773
Premises and equipment, net
35,228
36,469
36,911
35,128
33,236
Accrued interest receivable
11,249
12,609
8,148
10,244
7,153
Bank-owned life insurance
5,288
5,256
5,223
5,190
5,159
Other assets
13,162
11,094
11,032
13,433
11,103
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,610,767
$
1,552,854
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
$
1,111,785
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
443,661
$
471,977
$
452,965
$
463,861
$
466,455
Interest-bearing demand deposits
93,520
97,338
88,048
65,761
60,507
Savings and money market deposits
127,259
134,847
121,868
138,964
104,560
Time deposits
569,484
421,479
358,976
436,547
287,378
Total deposits
1,233,924
1,125,641
1,021,857
1,105,133
918,900
Accrued interest payable
2,282
1,531
1,587
2,528
1,808
Short-term borrowings
223,414
278,525
-
-
60,191
Long-term FHLB borrowings
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
8,896
6,267
6,392
5,336
6,087
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,502,516
1,445,964
1,063,836
1,146,997
1,020,987
Common stock
43
43
43
43
43
Additional paid-in capital
38,763
38,748
38,793
38,778
38,763
Retained earnings
102,143
95,461
89,549
83,008
77,076
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
(31,698
)
(27,362
)
(22,995
)
(29,484
)
(25,084
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
109,251
106,890
105,390
92,345
90,798
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,611,767
$
1,552,854
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
$
1,111,785
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans
$
14,473
$
13,632
$
12,802
$
12,791
$
13,101
Investment securities
7,215
5,515
4,275
4,831
3,490
Dividends on bank stocks
239
194
91
180
175
Other
18
28
26
21
49
Total interest income
$
21,945
$
19,369
$
17,194
$
17,823
$
16,815
Interest expense
Deposits
7,631
6,867
6,463
6,235
4,959
FHLB & Fed borrowings
1,869
1,588
550
1,410
1,550
Total interest expense
9,500
8,455
7,013
7,645
6,509
Net interest income
12,445
10,914
10,181
10,178
10,306
Provision for loan and lease losses
1,008
1,010
6
310
7
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
11,437
9,904
10,175
9,868
10,299
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
279
262
284
291
300
Other income
1,128
310
711
677
807
Gain on sale of securities
3,803
3,297
2,986
2,709
-
Total noninterest income
5,210
3,869
3,981
3,677
1,107
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
2,956
2,560
2,838
2,827
2,656
Occupancy
496
550
538
553
448
Professional fees
2,299
1,137
677
330
259
Other general and administrative
1,634
1,560
1,629
1,593
1,694
Total noninterest expense
7,385
5,807
5,682
5,303
5,057
Net Income Before Taxes
$
9,262
$
7,966
$
8,474
$
8,242
$
6,349
Income Tax Expense
2,580
2,054
1,934
2,309
1,711
Net Income
$
6,682
$
5,912
$
6,540
$
5,933
$
4,638
Income Per Share
$
1.55
$
1.37
$
1.52
$
1.38
$
1.08
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
25.41
$
24.86
$
24.51
$
21.48
$
21.12
WA Shares outstanding
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
$
10,270
$
8,976
$
8,480
$
8,552
$
6,356
Net Interest Margin
3.54
%
3.55
%
3.70
%
3.56
%
3.93
%
Cost of Funds
2.72
%
2.72
%
2.54
%
2.66
%
2.49
%
Efficiency Ratio
53.31
%
50.56
%
50.84
%
47.58
%
44.31
%
Return on Average Assets
1.69
%
1.74
%
2.17
%
2.02
%
1.63
%
Return on Average Equity
24.73
%
22.28
%
26.46
%
25.92
%
20.64
%
Leverage Ratio
8.7
%
8.6
%
11.0
%
9.8
%
10.4
%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.49
%
0.55
%
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.42
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.34
%
0.29
%
0.39
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
1.44
%
1.47
%
1.47
%
1.49
%
1.42
%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
$
12,499
$
18,986
$
19,306
$
2,842
$
11,103
Substandard: Accruing
42,577
44,873
35,447
39,971
19,641
Substandard: Nonaccrual
4,125
4,757
8,281
4,526
3,251
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized loans
$
59,201
$
68,616
$
63,034
$
47,339
$
33,995
Other real estate owned
998
-
-
-
-
Investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized assets
$
60,199
$
68,616
$
63,034
$
47,339
$
33,995
Criticized assets to total assets
3.74
%
4.42
%
5.39
%
3.82
%
3.06
%
SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2026-financial-resul-1161958