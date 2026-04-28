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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $10.3 million, a NEW RECORD!

Net income of $6.7 million ($1.55 per share).

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. See highlights below.

1Q26 Financial Highlights

  • Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $12.4 million, a $5.9 million or 92% increase from Q1 2025.

  • Non-interest income of $5.2 million, a $4.1 million increase, or a 371% increase from Q1 2025.

  • Tangible book value per share was $25.41/share, a $4.29 or 20% increase from Q1 2025.

  • Return on assets was 1.69%.

  • Return on equity was 24.73%.

  • Efficiency ratio was 53.31%.

Jordan Wright, Board Member, commented: "Healthy earnings growth over time. Seeing our core revenue opportunities continue to grow as the bank continues to scale. These are exciting times to be in the same orbit as Solera, and we're just getting started."

Joey Warmenhoven, Board Member, commented: "These results are a true testament to the hard work of all our team. We continue to produce at a very high level. Our book value continues to compound at a fast rate."

Avram Shabanyan, Board Member, commented: "Our Executive Chairman continues to lead Solera National Bank in generating consistent year-over-year earnings. This is a testament to our relationship-driven approach with our customers and banking partners. Solera continues to focus on growing earnings, strengthening our core business lines, and capitalizing on market opportunities to drive shareholder value."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

2,057

$

2,280

$

1,378

$

1,969

$

2,401

Federal funds sold

-

-

23,900

-

-

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,694

1,706

1,872

2,963

1,033

Investment securities, available-for-sale

624,921

650,464

324,376

422,112

290,397

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

14,069

16,144

3,171

5,004

5,525

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

-

-

-

-

5

Net PPP loans

-

-

-

-

5

Traditional loans, gross

916,277

829,057

764,433

754,518

766,687

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(13,178

)

(12,225

)

(11,218

)

(11,219

)

(10,914

)

Net traditional loans

903,099

816,832

753,215

743,299

755,773

Premises and equipment, net

35,228

36,469

36,911

35,128

33,236

Accrued interest receivable

11,249

12,609

8,148

10,244

7,153

Bank-owned life insurance

5,288

5,256

5,223

5,190

5,159

Other assets

13,162

11,094

11,032

13,433

11,103

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,610,767

$

1,552,854

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

443,661

$

471,977

$

452,965

$

463,861

$

466,455

Interest-bearing demand deposits

93,520

97,338

88,048

65,761

60,507

Savings and money market deposits

127,259

134,847

121,868

138,964

104,560

Time deposits

569,484

421,479

358,976

436,547

287,378

Total deposits

1,233,924

1,125,641

1,021,857

1,105,133

918,900

Accrued interest payable

2,282

1,531

1,587

2,528

1,808

Short-term borrowings

223,414

278,525

-

-

60,191

Long-term FHLB borrowings

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

8,896

6,267

6,392

5,336

6,087

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,502,516

1,445,964

1,063,836

1,146,997

1,020,987

Common stock

43

43

43

43

43

Additional paid-in capital

38,763

38,748

38,793

38,778

38,763

Retained earnings

102,143

95,461

89,549

83,008

77,076

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(31,698

)

(27,362

)

(22,995

)

(29,484

)

(25,084

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

109,251

106,890

105,390

92,345

90,798

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,611,767

$

1,552,854

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

14,473

$

13,632

$

12,802

$

12,791

$

13,101

Investment securities

7,215

5,515

4,275

4,831

3,490

Dividends on bank stocks

239

194

91

180

175

Other

18

28

26

21

49

Total interest income

$

21,945

$

19,369

$

17,194

$

17,823

$

16,815

Interest expense

Deposits

7,631

6,867

6,463

6,235

4,959

FHLB & Fed borrowings

1,869

1,588

550

1,410

1,550

Total interest expense

9,500

8,455

7,013

7,645

6,509

Net interest income

12,445

10,914

10,181

10,178

10,306

Provision for loan and lease losses

1,008

1,010

6

310

7

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

11,437

9,904

10,175

9,868

10,299

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

279

262

284

291

300

Other income

1,128

310

711

677

807

Gain on sale of securities

3,803

3,297

2,986

2,709

-

Total noninterest income

5,210

3,869

3,981

3,677

1,107

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,956

2,560

2,838

2,827

2,656

Occupancy

496

550

538

553

448

Professional fees

2,299

1,137

677

330

259

Other general and administrative

1,634

1,560

1,629

1,593

1,694

Total noninterest expense

7,385

5,807

5,682

5,303

5,057

Net Income Before Taxes

$

9,262

$

7,966

$

8,474

$

8,242

$

6,349

Income Tax Expense

2,580

2,054

1,934

2,309

1,711

Net Income

$

6,682

$

5,912

$

6,540

$

5,933

$

4,638

Income Per Share

$

1.55

$

1.37

$

1.52

$

1.38

$

1.08

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

25.41

$

24.86

$

24.51

$

21.48

$

21.12

WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

$

10,270

$

8,976

$

8,480

$

8,552

$

6,356

Net Interest Margin

3.54

%

3.55

%

3.70

%

3.56

%

3.93

%

Cost of Funds

2.72

%

2.72

%

2.54

%

2.66

%

2.49

%

Efficiency Ratio

53.31

%

50.56

%

50.84

%

47.58

%

44.31

%

Return on Average Assets

1.69

%

1.74

%

2.17

%

2.02

%

1.63

%

Return on Average Equity

24.73

%

22.28

%

26.46

%

25.92

%

20.64

%

Leverage Ratio

8.7

%

8.6

%

11.0

%

9.8

%

10.4

%

Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.49

%

0.55

%

0.59

%

0.60

%

0.42

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.34

%

0.29

%

0.39

%

0.37

%

0.29

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.44

%

1.47

%

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.42

%

* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.

Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

$

12,499

$

18,986

$

19,306

$

2,842

$

11,103

Substandard: Accruing

42,577

44,873

35,447

39,971

19,641

Substandard: Nonaccrual

4,125

4,757

8,281

4,526

3,251

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized loans

$

59,201

$

68,616

$

63,034

$

47,339

$

33,995

Other real estate owned

998

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized assets

$

60,199

$

68,616

$

63,034

$

47,339

$

33,995

Criticized assets to total assets

3.74

%

4.42

%

5.39

%

3.82

%

3.06

%

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-first-quarter-2026-financial-resul-1161958

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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