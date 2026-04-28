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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 21:18 Uhr
135 Leser
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KTS Energy Hits a Home Run with Retail Stand at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KTS Energy, one of America's leading marketing firms, is proud to announce its upcoming presence at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, where it will launch a community engagement initiative focused on sustainability and green energy awareness that will run throughout the season.

Over the coming months, KTS Energy will connect directly with fans and local residents, offering opportunities to learn about and enroll in green energy supplier programs for both gas and electric services. These programs are designed to help reduce carbon emissions while giving participants an easy and impactful way to support environmentally responsible energy solutions.

As part of its outreach efforts, KTS Energy will provide a variety of incentives to encourage participation. Fans can receive free energy efficient light bulbs, foam fingers, and additional promotional giveaways, with more prizes to be announced as the season progresses.

In addition to enrollment opportunities, KTS Energy representatives will be on site to educate the public about solar energy. Visitors will have the chance to ask questions, explore the benefits of solar power, and gain access to information that can help them make informed decisions about their energy usage.

"KTS Energy is committed to empowering communities with accessible, sustainable energy options," said Christopher Hunter, the President of KTS. "By meeting people where they are, at one of Cincinnati's most iconic venues, we aim to make a lasting impact through education, engagement, and action."

This initiative reflects KTS Energy's ongoing mission to support communities in reducing their carbon footprint while making green energy solutions more approachable and rewarding.

For more information, visit KTS Energy at Great American Ball Park throughout the season.

Media Contact:
KTS Energy, KTSenergy.org
contact@ktsenergy.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967016/KTS_Energy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kts-energy-hits-a-home-run-with-retail-stand-at-great-american-ball-park-302756194.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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