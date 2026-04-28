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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 21:38 Uhr
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From Traditional Recipes to Your Table, Bueno Foods Spices Up New Mexico

Made from authentic New Mexican chile

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / As Bueno Foods marks its 75th anniversary, the family-owned company is celebrating decades of bringing the bold, beloved flavors of New Mexico to tables across the Southwest. Reminding fans authentic New Mexican cuisine has long been part of their local grocery shelves.

"Growing from a small neighborhood grocery store into the Southwest's premier producer of New Mexican foods has been amazing to witness over the years," said Gene Baca, president of Bueno Foods. "We've had the privilege of sharing our products for 75 years with families across New Mexico and neighboring states."

Today, Bueno Foods continues to be a trusted name for restaurants and families alike, known for its authentic New Mexican cuisine and quality products. To find the unmistakable taste of the Land of Enchantment at a store near you, visit buenofoods.com/store-locator.

Bueno Foods offers a comprehensive, "one-stop-shop" portfolio of gourmet-quality products, including its signature flame-roasted green chile, red chile puree, variety of salsas, corn and flour tortillas as well as its prepared enchilada meals and tamales.

"Bringing home the authentic taste of New Mexico is as easy as visiting your local grocery store," Baca said. "Bueno Foods takes pride in serving up the traditional cuisine of the Land of Enchantment and being a staple in kitchens throughout the country."

Bueno Foods' mission is to share New Mexico's rich culinary heritage with the world. For 75 years, the Baca family has been compiling favorite family recipes. Each recipe offers an easy way to bring authentic Southwestern flavor to your table using Bueno Foods products. Find our traditional recipes as well as modern takes at buenofoods.com/recipes.

About Bueno Foods

Founded in 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bueno Foods is a family-owned food company best known for its authentic New Mexican green and red chile, tortillas and frozen Mexican foods. Drawing on chile grown in the fertile Hatch and Rio Grande River Valleys, Bueno Foods produces a full line of flame-roasted chiles, tamales, enchiladas and other traditional favorites that bring the flavors of the Southwest to tables across the country. With more than seven decades of experience, the company remains committed to quality, flavor and preserving New Mexico's unique culinary heritage. For more information, visit buenofoods.com.

Contact Information

E.J. Hein, hedward@buenofoods.com, 505-630-8027

Tom Garrity, bueno@garritypr.com, 505-898-8689

SOURCE: Bueno Foods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/from-traditional-recipes-to-your-table-bueno-foods-spices-up-new-mexico-1161974

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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