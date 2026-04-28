U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $166 thousand or $0.03 loss per share in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.38 loss per share for the same quarter of 2025. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $754 thousand during the first quarter of 2026 as compared to a provision expense of $3.1 million recognized for the same quarter last year.

During the first quarter of 2026 the Bank sold the promissory note of a CRE loan that had been on non-accrual with a book value of $3.5 million. The sale resulted in the interest income recapture of $544 thousand and a credit loss recovery of $78 thousand.

At March 31, 2026, Total Assets were $402.1 million, a decrease of $39.9 million or 9.0% from $441.9 million at March 31, 2025. Net Loans were $263.7 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $95.7 million or 26.6% from $359.4 million at March 31, 2025. Total Deposits decreased by $51.5 million or 13.4% to $331.9 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $383.4 million a year earlier.

The Company had a Gross Recovery of $1.0 million and no Charge Offs during the first quarter of 2026 as compared to a Net Charge Off of $5.7 million during the same quarter of 2025. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $1.5 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to $10.2 million at March 31, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.37% at March 31, 2026 compared to 2.31% at March 31, 2025.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.18%, 10.63% and 11.74% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of March 31, 2026, as compared to 5.98%, 7.76% and 9.01%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of March 31, 2026.

"Although the Bank recorded another quarter of Net Loss, the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio continued to improve, allowing us to focus on improving core earnings," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except EPS) Mar-26

QTD Dec-25

QTD Mar-25

QTD Mar-26

YTD Mar-25

YTD Interest Income $ 5,894 $ 5,466 $ 6,643 $ 5,894 $ 6,643 Interest Expense 2,909 2,980 3,906 2,909 3,906 Net Interest Income 2,985 2,486 2,737 2,985 2,737 Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision) (754 ) (1,663 ) 3,104 (754 ) 3,104 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 133 132 123 133 123 Other Non-interest Income 67 75 156 67 156 Non-interest Income 200 207 279 200 279 Salaries & Benefits 1,808 1,704 1,628 1,808 1,628 Professional Fees 1,302 1,438 370 1,302 - Occupancy Expense 209 200 201 209 201 Other Expense 786 1,032 879 786 1,249 Non-interest Expense 4,105 4,374 3,078 4,105 3,078 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (166 ) (18 ) (3,166 ) (166 ) (3,166 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) - 568 (1,093 ) - (1,093 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (166 ) $ (586 ) $ (2,073 ) $ (166 ) $ (2,073 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.38 )

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Mar-26

Qtr End Dec-25

Qtr End Mar-25

Qtr End Variance

Prior Qtr Variance

Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 68,054 $ 59,700 $ 22,564 $ 8,354 $ 45,490 Investments 61,261 57,003 47,090 4,258 14,171 Gross Loans 266,720 286,190 366,427 (19,470 ) (99,707 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (3,010 ) (2,766 ) (6,991 ) (244 ) 3,981 Net Loans 263,710 283,424 359,436 (19,714 ) (95,726 ) Fixed Assets 5,270 5,416 5,791 (146 ) (521 ) Deferred Tax Assets, Net of Valuation Allowance - - 1,471 - (1,471 ) Other Assets 3,756 3,568 5,585 188 (1,829 ) Total Assets $ 402,051 $ 409,111 $ 441,937 $ (7,060 ) $ (39,886 ) Checking $ 58,319 $ 61,365 $ 72,303 $ (3,046 ) $ (13,984 ) NOW 6,047 3,986 5,984 2,061 63 Money Market 47,813 53,864 79,451 (6,051 ) (31,638 ) Savings 4,510 4,831 5,232 (321 ) (722 ) Certificates of Deposit 215,196 213,810 220,382 1,386 (5,186 ) Total Deposits 331,885 337,856 383,352 (5,971 ) (51,467 ) Borrowed Funds 40,000 40,000 29,000 - 11,000 ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 5 5 68 - (63 ) Other Liabilities 1,716 2,347 1,810 (631 ) (94 ) Total Liabilities 373,606 380,208 414,230 (6,602 ) (40,624 ) Shareholders' Equity 28,445 28,903 27,707 (458 ) 738 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 402,051 $ 409,111 $ 441,937 $ (7,060 ) $ (39,886 )

Financial Ratios (Dollars in thousands except BVS) Mar-26

QTD Dec-25

QTD Mar-25

QTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (0.17 %) (0.58 %) (1.73 %) Return on Average Equity* (2.35 %) (8.18 %) (28.13 %) Net Interest Margin* 3.04 % 2.52 % 2.35 % Efficiency Ratio 128.89 % 162.42 % 102.06 % *Quarterly results are annualized

Capital Mar-26

QTD Dec-25

QTD Mar-25

QTD Well

Capitalized

Minimum Adequately

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 7.18 % 7.22 % 5.98 % 5.00 % 4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 10.63 % 9.98 % 7.76 % 6.50 % 4.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 10.63 % 9.98 % 7.76 % 8.00 % 6.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 11.74 % 10.92 % 9.01 % 10.00 % 8.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 5.19 $ 5.28 $ 5.06 **Represents Bank capital ratios

Asset Quality Mar-26

QTD Dec-25

QTD Mar-25

QTD Net Charge Off (Net Recovery) $ (998 ) $ (1,337 ) $ 5,730 Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment $ 0 $ 117 $ 2,173 (Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment $ (747 ) $ (1,440 ) $ (434 ) Charge Offs: All Other $ 0 $ 0 $ 4,020 (Recoveries): All Other $ (251 ) $ (14 ) $ (29 ) Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 1.13 % 0.97 % 1.91 % Non-accrual Loans $ 1,494 $ 5,103 $ 10,202 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets % 0.37 % 1.25 % 2.31 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026 Portfolio Segment Pass* Special

Mention Substandard* Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 156,825 $ 3,074 $ 1,823 $ - $ - $ 161,722 Residential real estate 75,391 10,887 1,820 - - 88,098 Commercial - equipment - - 3,707 - - 3,707 Commercial - all other 6,149 - 2 - - 6,151 Multifamily 6,404 - - - - 6,404 Construction and land 613 - - - - 613 Consumer and other 25 - - - - 25 $ 245,407 $ 13,961 $ 7,352 $ - $ - $ 266,720

December 31, 2025 Portfolio Segment Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 147,941 $ 3,088 $ 13,531 $ 3,469 $ - $ 168,029 Residential real estate 85,986 13,285 1,827 - - 101,098 Commercial - equipment - - 3,819 - - 3,819 Commercial - all other 6,148 - - - - 6,148 Multifamily 6,437 - - - - 6,437 Construction and land 633 - - - - 633 Consumer and other 26 - - - - 26 $ 247,171 $ 16,373 $ 19,177 $ 3,469 $ - $ 286,190

*Note: Starting 1st quarter 2026, the Bank began split-grading government guarantees loans that are Substandard and below, upgrading the guaranteed portions to Pass. As of March 31, 2026 this only impacted the CRE category, reclassifying $2.4 million from Substandard to Pass. This change in grading method had no impact on the ACL.

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026 Portfolio Segment Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,074 $ 13 $ 100 $ - $ - $ 1,187 Residential real estate 359 53 122 - - 534 Commercial - equipment - - 1,854 - (797 ) 1,057 Commercial - all other 214 - - - - 214 Multifamily 9 - - - - 9 Construction and land 8 - - - - 8 Consumer and other 1 - - - - 1 $ 1,665 $ 66 $ 2,076 $ - $ (797 ) $ 3,010

December 31, 2025 Portfolio Segment Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 891 $ 24 $ 198 $ - $ - $ 1,113 Residential real estate 208 34 117 - - 359 Commercial - equipment - - 1,909 - (845 ) 1,064 Commercial - all other 209 - - - - 209 Multifamily 10 - - - - 10 Construction and land 10 - - - - 10 Consumer and other 1 - - - - 1 $ 1,329 $ 58 $ 2,224 $ - $ (845 ) $ 2,766

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026 Portfolio Segment 30 - 59 Days

Past Due 60 - 89 Days

Past Due 90 Days or

More Total

Past Due Current Total

Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,454 $ 160,268 $ 161,722 Residential real estate - - - - 88,098 88,098 Commercial - equipment 205 - - 205 3,502 3,707 Commercial - all other 14 - - 14 6,137 6,151 Multifamily - - - - 6,404 6,404 Construction and land - - - - 613 613 Consumer and other - - - - 25 25 $ 219 $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,673 $ 265,047 $ 266,720

December 31, 2025 Portfolio Segment 30 - 59 Days

Past Due 60 - 89 Days

Past Due More Total

Past Due Current Total

Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ 1,454 $ 3,650 $ 5,104 $ 162,925 $ 168,029 Residential real estate - - - - 101,098 101,098 Commercial - equipment 220 - - 220 3,599 3,819 Commercial - all other - - - - 6,148 6,148 Multifamily - - - - 6,437 6,437 Construction and land - - - - 633 633 Consumer and other - - - - 26 26 $ 220 $ 1,454 $ 3,650 $ 5,324 $ 280,866 $ 286,190

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026 Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 1,494 $ - $ 1,494 $ -

December 31, 2025 Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 5,103 $ - $ 5,103 $ -

U & I Financial Corp.

Investor Relations

IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1161011