Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zuerst +50%… jetzt ein $20M Graphen-Deal
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 22:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $166 thousand or $0.03 loss per share in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.38 loss per share for the same quarter of 2025. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $754 thousand during the first quarter of 2026 as compared to a provision expense of $3.1 million recognized for the same quarter last year.

During the first quarter of 2026 the Bank sold the promissory note of a CRE loan that had been on non-accrual with a book value of $3.5 million. The sale resulted in the interest income recapture of $544 thousand and a credit loss recovery of $78 thousand.

At March 31, 2026, Total Assets were $402.1 million, a decrease of $39.9 million or 9.0% from $441.9 million at March 31, 2025. Net Loans were $263.7 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $95.7 million or 26.6% from $359.4 million at March 31, 2025. Total Deposits decreased by $51.5 million or 13.4% to $331.9 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $383.4 million a year earlier.

The Company had a Gross Recovery of $1.0 million and no Charge Offs during the first quarter of 2026 as compared to a Net Charge Off of $5.7 million during the same quarter of 2025. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $1.5 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to $10.2 million at March 31, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.37% at March 31, 2026 compared to 2.31% at March 31, 2025.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.18%, 10.63% and 11.74% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of March 31, 2026, as compared to 5.98%, 7.76% and 9.01%, respectively, as of March 31, 2025. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of March 31, 2026.

"Although the Bank recorded another quarter of Net Loss, the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio continued to improve, allowing us to focus on improving core earnings," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the result of litigation and investigations; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs; trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

Mar-26
QTD

Dec-25
QTD

Mar-25
QTD

Mar-26
YTD

Mar-25
YTD

Interest Income

$

5,894

$

5,466

$

6,643

$

5,894

$

6,643

Interest Expense

2,909

2,980

3,906

2,909

3,906

Net Interest Income

2,985

2,486

2,737

2,985

2,737

Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision)

(754

)

(1,663

)

3,104

(754

)

3,104

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

133

132

123

133

123

Other Non-interest Income

67

75

156

67

156

Non-interest Income

200

207

279

200

279

Salaries & Benefits

1,808

1,704

1,628

1,808

1,628

Professional Fees

1,302

1,438

370

1,302

-

Occupancy Expense

209

200

201

209

201

Other Expense

786

1,032

879

786

1,249

Non-interest Expense

4,105

4,374

3,078

4,105

3,078

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(166

)

(18

)

(3,166

)

(166

)

(3,166

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

-

568

(1,093

)

-

(1,093

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(166

)

$

(586

)

$

(2,073

)

$

(166

)

$

(2,073

)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,477

5,477

5,477

5,477

5,477

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.38

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.38

)

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar-26
Qtr End

Dec-25
Qtr End

Mar-25
Qtr End

Variance
Prior Qtr

Variance
Prior Year

Cash and Due from Banks

$

68,054

$

59,700

$

22,564

$

8,354

$

45,490

Investments

61,261

57,003

47,090

4,258

14,171

Gross Loans

266,720

286,190

366,427

(19,470

)

(99,707

)

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(3,010

)

(2,766

)

(6,991

)

(244

)

3,981

Net Loans

263,710

283,424

359,436

(19,714

)

(95,726

)

Fixed Assets

5,270

5,416

5,791

(146

)

(521

)

Deferred Tax Assets, Net of Valuation Allowance

-

-

1,471

-

(1,471

)

Other Assets

3,756

3,568

5,585

188

(1,829

)

Total Assets

$

402,051

$

409,111

$

441,937

$

(7,060

)

$

(39,886

)

Checking

$

58,319

$

61,365

$

72,303

$

(3,046

)

$

(13,984

)

NOW

6,047

3,986

5,984

2,061

63

Money Market

47,813

53,864

79,451

(6,051

)

(31,638

)

Savings

4,510

4,831

5,232

(321

)

(722

)

Certificates of Deposit

215,196

213,810

220,382

1,386

(5,186

)

Total Deposits

331,885

337,856

383,352

(5,971

)

(51,467

)

Borrowed Funds

40,000

40,000

29,000

-

11,000

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

5

5

68

-

(63

)

Other Liabilities

1,716

2,347

1,810

(631

)

(94

)

Total Liabilities

373,606

380,208

414,230

(6,602

)

(40,624

)

Shareholders' Equity

28,445

28,903

27,707

(458

)

738

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

402,051

$

409,111

$

441,937

$

(7,060

)

$

(39,886

)

Financial Ratios

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

Mar-26
QTD

Dec-25
QTD

Mar-25
QTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets*

(0.17

%)

(0.58

%)

(1.73

%)

Return on Average Equity*

(2.35

%)

(8.18

%)

(28.13

%)

Net Interest Margin*

3.04

%

2.52

%

2.35

%

Efficiency Ratio

128.89

%

162.42

%

102.06

%

*Quarterly results are annualized

Capital

Mar-26
QTD

Dec-25
QTD

Mar-25
QTD

Well
Capitalized
Minimum

Adequately
Capitalized
Minimum

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**

7.18

%

7.22

%

5.98

%

5.00

%

4.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**

10.63

%

9.98

%

7.76

%

6.50

%

4.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**

10.63

%

9.98

%

7.76

%

8.00

%

6.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **

11.74

%

10.92

%

9.01

%

10.00

%

8.00

%

Book Value per Share (BVS)

$

5.19

$

5.28

$

5.06

**Represents Bank capital ratios

Asset Quality

Mar-26
QTD

Dec-25
QTD

Mar-25
QTD

Net Charge Off (Net Recovery)

$

(998

)

$

(1,337

)

$

5,730

Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment

$

0

$

117

$

2,173

(Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment

$

(747

)

$

(1,440

)

$

(434

)

Charge Offs: All Other

$

0

$

0

$

4,020

(Recoveries): All Other

$

(251

)

$

(14

)

$

(29

)

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %

1.13

%

0.97

%

1.91

%

Non-accrual Loans

$

1,494

$

5,103

$

10,202

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets %

0.37

%

1.25

%

2.31

%

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026

Portfolio Segment

Pass*

Special
Mention

Substandard*

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

156,825

$

3,074

$

1,823

$

-

$

-

$

161,722

Residential real estate

75,391

10,887

1,820

-

-

88,098

Commercial - equipment

-

-

3,707

-

-

3,707

Commercial - all other

6,149

-

2

-

-

6,151

Multifamily

6,404

-

-

-

-

6,404

Construction and land

613

-

-

-

-

613

Consumer and other

25

-

-

-

-

25

$

245,407

$

13,961

$

7,352

$

-

$

-

$

266,720

December 31, 2025

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

147,941

$

3,088

$

13,531

$

3,469

$

-

$

168,029

Residential real estate

85,986

13,285

1,827

-

-

101,098

Commercial - equipment

-

-

3,819

-

-

3,819

Commercial - all other

6,148

-

-

-

-

6,148

Multifamily

6,437

-

-

-

-

6,437

Construction and land

633

-

-

-

-

633

Consumer and other

26

-

-

-

-

26

$

247,171

$

16,373

$

19,177

$

3,469

$

-

$

286,190

*Note: Starting 1st quarter 2026, the Bank began split-grading government guarantees loans that are Substandard and below, upgrading the guaranteed portions to Pass. As of March 31, 2026 this only impacted the CRE category, reclassifying $2.4 million from Substandard to Pass. This change in grading method had no impact on the ACL.

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,074

$

13

$

100

$

-

$

-

$

1,187

Residential real estate

359

53

122

-

-

534

Commercial - equipment

-

-

1,854

-

(797

)

1,057

Commercial - all other

214

-

-

-

-

214

Multifamily

9

-

-

-

-

9

Construction and land

8

-

-

-

-

8

Consumer and other

1

-

-

-

-

1

$

1,665

$

66

$

2,076

$

-

$

(797

)

$

3,010

December 31, 2025

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

891

$

24

$

198

$

-

$

-

$

1,113

Residential real estate

208

34

117

-

-

359

Commercial - equipment

-

-

1,909

-

(845

)

1,064

Commercial - all other

209

-

-

-

-

209

Multifamily

10

-

-

-

-

10

Construction and land

10

-

-

-

-

10

Consumer and other

1

-

-

-

-

1

$

1,329

$

58

$

2,224

$

-

$

(845

)

$

2,766

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026

Portfolio Segment

30 - 59 Days
Past Due

60 - 89 Days
Past Due

90 Days or
More

Total
Past Due

Current

Total
Loans

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

-

$

1,454

$

1,454

$

160,268

$

161,722

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

88,098

88,098

Commercial - equipment

205

-

-

205

3,502

3,707

Commercial - all other

14

-

-

14

6,137

6,151

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

6,404

6,404

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

613

613

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

25

25

$

219

$

-

$

1,454

$

1,673

$

265,047

$

266,720

December 31, 2025

Portfolio Segment

30 - 59 Days
Past Due

60 - 89 Days
Past Due

More

Total
Past Due

Current

Total
Loans

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

1,454

$

3,650

$

5,104

$

162,925

$

168,029

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

101,098

101,098

Commercial - equipment

220

-

-

220

3,599

3,819

Commercial - all other

-

-

-

-

6,148

6,148

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

6,437

6,437

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

633

633

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

26

26

$

220

$

1,454

$

3,650

$

5,324

$

280,866

$

286,190

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (in thousands):

March 31, 2026

Portfolio Segment

Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Non-accrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

1,494

$

-

$

1,494

$

-

December 31, 2025

Portfolio Segment

Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Non-accrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

5,103

$

-

$

5,103

$

-

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1161011

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.