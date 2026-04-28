HyProMag USA: German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Officially Opens HyProMag Second Plant in Pforzheim, Germany

German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy officially opens HyProMag plant in Pforzheim, Germany. HyProMag's second commercial scale rare earth sintered magnet manufacturing facility

Facility further derisks HyProMag USA roll out and accelerates opportunity for U.S. customer magnet product verification

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the official launch of HyProMag GmbH's ("HyProMag Germany") rare earth magnet facility today at Pforzheim (the "Facility"). HyProMag Germany today hosted the opening of the Facility for separating and recycling rare earth magnets using the patented Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") technology, licensed exclusively to HyProMag. The Facility was officially opened by Stefan Rouenhoff, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The Facility is the second commercial scale rare earth sintered magnet manufacturing facility alongside the recently commissioned HyProMag Ltd. facility in the UK. HyProMag Germany, once fully commissioned, will have a minimum initial capacity of approximately 100 metric tons per annum of NdFeB product increasing to up to circa 350 metric tons per annum of product. A further scale-up to 750 tonnes per annum is currently under evaluation.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: "The official opening of HyProMag's second plant in Germany is a further major milestone after 20 years development at the University of Birmingham of the HPMS technology. HyProMag's second plant will provide the further technical expertise to support a scalable U.S. manufacturing platform and optimize products for U.S. customers. Collaboration between the HyProMag businesses provides a long-term solution in securing resilience in domestic supply chains and partnership between countries."

Building Momentum Toward U.S. Commercial Scale

HyProMag USA is building momentum through a series of recent milestones for HyProMag USA, including expansion announcement in South Carolina and Nevadai, detailed engineering and feasibility work on the Texas Hubii, execution of the site leaseiii at the Ironhead Commerce Center, and the company's intention to pursue a U.S. public listing. Together these developments reflect accelerating momentum as HyProMag USA advances toward commercial operations and a scaled, multi-state U.S. manufacturing footprint.

In parallel, HyProMag USA is engaging with large technology and infrastructure operators to support the growing need for secure, domestic recycling solutions for magnet-bearing equipment used in hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure. The Company's modular, low carbon, magnet-to-magnet recycling platform is designed to support end-of-life recovery of rare earth materials from servers, storage systems, and related equipment, positioning HyProMag USA as a preferred long-term recycling and manufacturing partner for hyperscale customers as capacity expands in the United States.

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA is developing advanced rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing operations to establish a secure domestic U.S. supply chain for NdFeB magnets, essential components for AI infrastructure, defense systems, robotics, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Leveraging the revolutionary HPMS technology, developed over 15 years by the Magnetic Materials Group at the University of Birmingham with more than $100 million in R&D investment, the company delivers faster magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling that uses 88% less energy and reduces carbon emissions by 85% compared to conventional methods. HPMS accepts a wide range of magnet-bearing feedstocks - including end-of-life EV motors, data-center, and industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and manufacturing scrap - enabling recovery of magnet-grade material without chemical processing. Selected by the U.S. Department of State as a Minerals Security Partnership project, HyProMag USA is targeting 10% of U.S. domestic magnet supply within five years, ensuring supply chain security and resilience for technologies critical to national defense and economic competitiveness.

Ownership

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) ("CoTec") and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100% owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4%/20.6% basis by Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) and CoTec.

Maginito, owns 100% of HyProMag UK, 90% of HyProMag Germany and 50% of HyProMag USA.

For more information, please visit www.hypromagusa.com

For further information, please contact:

John Singleton - Director - john.singleton@hypromagusa.com

Will Dawes - Director - will.dawes@hypromagusa.com

Eugene Hercun - Company Communications - +1 604 537 2413

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Texas Hub, the Feasibility Study, potential future employment and production, the entering of the lease agreement for the Texas Facility, the revised Project valuation, revised capex estimates, revised production numbers, and the benefits to the Company, which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; and social, transport, or geopolitical disruptions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

i https://hypromagusa.com/following-completion-of-expansion-concept-studies-hypromag-usa-advances-expansion-to-three-states-supporting-a-path-totriple-u-s-rare-earth-magnet-capacity-by-2029/

ii https://hypromagusa.com/hypromag-usa-provides-positive-update-to-valuation-of-expanded-dallas-fort-worth-plant-and-commences-strategic-review-to-explore-a-u-s-listing/

iii https://hypromagusa.com/hypromag-usa-finalizes-long-term-lease-for-dallas-fort-worth-rare-earth-magnet-recycling-and-manufacturing-hub/ SOURCE: HyProMag USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/german-federal-ministry-for-economic-affairs-and-energy-officially-opens-hypromag-1162029