Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris: RI)

Press release Paris, 28th April 2026

On 26 March 2026, Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman confirmed that they were in discussions regarding a potential business combination.

Pernod Ricard today announces that these discussions have ended and did not result in an agreement as the companies were unable to reach mutually acceptable terms.

Pernod Ricard remains fully focused and confident in its strategy and operating model, supported by strong and committed teams across the Group to deliver sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 10,959 million in fiscal year FY25.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428571054/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Joelle Ferran Global VP, Investors Relations Financial Communication +33 (0) 1 70 93 25 37

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director +33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 6 49 10 33 54

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34