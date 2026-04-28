Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad: Loma Negra Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA)(BYMA:LOMA) ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced that the Company filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Form 20-F (the "2025 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2025 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.lomanegra.com.

If you would like a hard copy, please contact us via email at investorrelations@lomanegra.com with your name and mailing address, so that one may be sent to your attention.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA". One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "seek," "forecast," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally, changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negra's forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in connection with Loma Negra's initial public offering. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

IR Contacts

Marcos I. Gradin, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations

Diego M. Jalón, Investor Relations Manager

+54-11-4319-3050

investorrelations@lomanegra.com

SOURCE: Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/loma-negra-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-1161997