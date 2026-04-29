Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - 1289625 B.C. Ltd. ("625" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on the terms and conditions set out in the plan of arrangement attached to the arrangement agreement dated effective April 28, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company plans to spin out 1587815 B.C. Ltd. ("Sub 1"), 1587818 B.C. Ltd. ("Sub 2"), 1587823 B.C. Ltd. ("Sub 3"), 1587827 B.C. Ltd. ("Sub 4") and 1587831 B.C. Ltd. ("Sub 5") (collectively, the "Subsidiaries") by way of distributing the securities of the Subsidiaries held by 625 to the shareholders of 625 (the "625 Shareholders").

The Arrangement

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, for each outstanding common share in the capital of 625 (the "625 Common Share") that each 625 Shareholder holds, such shareholder shall receive: (i) one hundred thousand (100,000) common shares in the capital of Sub 1; (ii) one hundred thousand (100,000) common shares in the capital of Sub 2; (iii) one hundred thousand (100,000) common shares in the capital of Sub 3; (iv) one hundred thousand (100,000) common shares in the capital of Sub 4; and (v) one hundred thousand (100,000) common shares in the capital of Sub 5 (the "Distributed Securities").

In addition to the distribution of the Distributed Securities to the 625 Shareholders, each 625 Common Share shall be exchanged for one hundred (100) class B common shares of 625 which will be created pursuant to the Arrangement, inter alia.

Following completion of the Arrangement, each of the Subsidiaries will be a separate unlisted reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia. 625 has no material assets and does not carry on any business as of the date hereof, and following the completion of the Arrangement, neither 625 nor any of the Subsidiaries will have any material assets or carry on any active business, other than the identification and evaluation of potential acquisitions of value accreting assets or businesses.

The Arrangement is anticipated to close on or about May 14, 2026. The Arrangement is subject to, among other conditions, an Interim Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, a Final Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of certain other closing conditions that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The closing of the Arrangement is also subject to the approval of not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by holders of 625 Common Shares at the 625 Meeting (as defined below).

It is anticipated that a special meeting of the 625 Shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on May 7, 2026 (the "625 Meeting") by video conference at https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/232501574912377?p=E3BHWpK7tGY7zx4ZJ8 or at any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the Arrangement. Details of the Arrangement will be set forth in the Company's management information circular, a copy of which will be delivered to the 625 Shareholders in advance of the 625 Meeting and a copy will be made available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) .

625 Board Approval and Recommendation

The Board has unanimously approved the Arrangement Agreement, determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of 625 and the shareholders of 625, and the Board has unanimously resolved to recommend that the shareholders of 625 vote in favour of the Arrangement, at the 625 Meeting.

Strategic Rationale

The key benefits to 625 Shareholders with respect to the Arrangement are as follows:

the Arrangement is anticipated to result in separate and well-focused entities, each of which will provide a platform for transactions that the directors wish to target, which will provide a transaction advantage to competitors in Canada and abroad;

each of the entities resulting from the Arrangement will be better able to pursue its own specific business strategies without being subject to financial or other constraints of the businesses of the other Subsidiary, providing new and existing shareholders with optionality as to investment strategy and risk profile;

each entity resulting from the Arrangement will be better able to focus on a specific industry and geographic location, allowing such entities to be more readily understood by investors and better positioned to raise capital;

the Arrangement will result in separate non-listed public entities, which is anticipated to benefit the 625 Shareholders as a result of each of the entities: being better able to align management and employee incentives with the interests of shareholders; having the ability to effect acquisitions by way of public share issuances; and being able to apply to become "short form eligible" by filing, among other things, an Annual Information Form (as such term is used in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ), allowing such entity to raise capital under the short form prospectus regime governed by Canadian securities legislation, which is anticipated to create financing advantages; and

following the Arrangement, each Subsidiary will be a "reporting issuer" under Canadian securities legislation and accordingly, the 625 Shareholders will continue to benefit from public company oversight from the securities commissions and the higher continuous disclosure, governance and financial statement requirements applicable to public companies.

Complete details of the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Arrangement Agreement, which will be filed by 625 and will be available for viewing under Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca) .

ADVISORY ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of 625 as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "shall", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "subject to" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: anticipated benefits of the Arrangement to the 625 Shareholders, the timing and anticipated receipt of required regulatory, court and securityholder approvals for the Arrangement; the ability of 625 to satisfy the other conditions to, and to complete, the Arrangement; and the anticipated timing of the management information circular regarding the Arrangement and the holding of the 625 Meeting. Such forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated benefits and completion of the proposed Arrangement and the anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement, 625 has provided such in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the time required to prepare and mail securityholder meeting materials, including the required information circular; the ability of 625 to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary regulatory, court, securityholder, and other third party approvals, and the ability of each of the parties to the Arrangement Agreement to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement.

The anticipated dates provided may change for a number of reasons, including unforeseen delays in preparing meeting materials, inability to secure necessary securityholder, regulatory, court or other third party approvals in the time assumed or the need for additional time to satisfy the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Since forward-looking statements addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to risks such as failure to obtain required approvals; increased costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws. Risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the Arrangement include the failure to obtain necessary securityholder, regulatory, court and other third party approvals, or to otherwise satisfy the conditions to the Arrangement, in a timely manner, or at all. Failure to so obtain such approvals, or the failure to otherwise satisfy the conditions to the Arrangement, may result in the Arrangement not being completed on the proposed terms, or at all.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and 625 undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294791

Source: 1289625 B.C. Ltd.