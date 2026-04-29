Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) ("Fountain" or the "Company") would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("Q4/25") and for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025").

Highlights from Q4/25:

Net asset value (" NAV ") of $7.46 million ($0.12 per share) at December 31, 2025 compared to 8.56 million ($0.13/share) at September 30, 2025, representing an 7.7% decrease quarter over quarter on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive loss of $1.11 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to net comprehensive income of $0.35 million for three months ended December 31, 2024 (" Q4/24 ");

Total losses from investment activity was $0.79 million compared to total revenue of $0.57 million for Q4/24;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $0.52 million compared to net realized losses of $1.81 million for Q4/24;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $1.31 million compared to net unrealized gains of $2.37 million for Q4/24;

Total expenses of $0.32 million, which included $0.01 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $0.22 million for Q4/24 which included $0.03 of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.21 million compared to $0.22 million for Q4/24.

Highlights from Fiscal 2025:

NAV of $7.46 million ($0.12 per share) at December 31, 2025 compared to $5.51 million ($0.09 per share) at December 31, 2024, representing a 25.0% increase year over year on a per share basis;

Net comprehensive income of $1.91 million compared to net comprehensive losses of $1.30 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 (" Fiscal 2024 ");

Total gains from investment activity was $3.28 million compared to losses of $0.41 million for Fiscal 2024;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $3.75 million compared to net realized losses of $1.89 million for Fiscal 2024;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $0.57 million compared to net unrealized gains of $1.47 million for Fiscal 2024;

Total expenses of $1.34 million, which included stock-based compensation of $0.02 million, compared to $0.89 million for Fiscal 2024, which included $0.05 million of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.64 million compared to $0.87 million for Fiscal 2024.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company realized $3.75 million in gains on the sale of certain portfolio investments. The company saw an increase in its portfolio of publicly traded companies as a result of increased trading prices of certain investments within the technology and mining sectors.

The Company continued to maintain its low operating expenses in 2025 to further strengthen the Company's financial position. As at December 31, 2025, the Company's net assets were valued at $7.46 million or $0.12 per share compared to $5.51 million or $0.09 per share at December 31, 2024.

Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain stated, "In Q4 2025, Fountain continued generating realized gains from investment sales while keeping operating expenses low. Over the past year, we've pursued opportunistic investments that have strengthened our portfolio. Fountain remains focused on publicly traded, liquid investments that allow us to deploy capital efficiently and maximize returns. As of the end of Q4 2025, the portfolio is comprised of 10% of private market securities. This is a significant decrease from prior years."

A full set of the 2025 audited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "believes", "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that may cause actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections expressed or implied by such statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove accurate.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (416) 456-7019 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.

SOURCE: Fountain Asset Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fountain-asset-corp.-announces-its-financial-results-for-the-quarter-1162231