Electronic Caregiver, Inc.: Capstone Family Medicine and Alaska Provider Network Lead First-of-Its-Kind Partnership to Transform Rural Healthcare Delivery

WASILLA, AK / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Capstone Family Medicine (Capstone), the state's largest rural private practice in primary care, in close collaboration with Alaska Provider Network (APN), today announced a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with a coalition of national and regional leaders to redefine healthcare delivery across rural Alaska.

This alliance includes Electronic Caregiver, Pinnacle Integrated Medicine, Pinnacle Resource Management, Pearl Health, Kachemak Medical Group, and Troy Medical.

Together, these organizations are advancing a shared vision: delivering continuously engaged, data-driven, fully integrated, and patient-centered care to Alaska's most remote communities-while improving access, outcomes, and affordability.

"Most rural health efforts are patchwork experimentation," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "This partnership represents something fundamentally different-a purpose-built, continuous care system designed for this exact challenge, and already proven in real-world deployment."

Building a New Model for Rural Healthcare

For years, rural healthcare initiatives have relied on fragmented tools, disconnected technologies, and repurposed care models not designed for the realities of distance, workforce shortages, and infrastructure limitations.

Under the leadership of Capstone and APN, this partnership is establishing a new model, extending care beyond the clinic and into the daily lives of patients.

Over the past decade, APN has pioneered value-based care strategies in Alaska, generating millions in healthcare savings. By integrating clinical and claims data through Pinnacle's advanced PRISM data platform, the network can now identify, with up to 90% accuracy-patients at risk of hospitalization, enabling earlier and more effective intervention.

Continuous Care at Home with Addison Care

A cornerstone of this initiative is the deployment of Addison Care by Electronic Caregiver-an AI-powered continuous care platform purpose-built for distance care and underserved populations.

Capstone, APN, and their partners became the first in the nation to deploy this technology directly into the homes of rural Alaskans with real-time integration into the athenahealth patient record.

Unlike conventional Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) or Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions, Addison Care functions as a persistent care orchestration system-engaging patients daily, coordinating care activities, monitoring adherence, and escalating in real time when intervention is needed.

To date, the platform has facilitated more than 100,000 patient interactions across rural Alaska, delivering unprecedented levels of engagement, adherence, and early identification of health risks in geographically isolated communities.

"Our collaboration with Electronic Caregiver has transformed how we deliver care to some of Alaska's most remote communities," said Dr. Wade Erickson, Founder of Capstone Family Medicine. "Addison Care allows us to stay connected with our patients in ways that simply weren't possible before, improving outcomes while reinforcing our commitment to accessible, patient-centered care."

A Purpose-Built System for the Realities of Alaska

"There's been a rush into rural healthcare with apps, devices, and fragmented service models that were never designed to deliver continuous care beyond the clinic," said Anthony Dohrmann. "What we've built with Addison Care is fundamentally different. It was purpose-engineered for distance care-integrated with clinical systems, but designed to operate where care actually happens: in the home, every day.

This required collaboration with hundreds of care professionals nationwide and real-world screening of thousands of patients to develop a system that could sustain engagement, drive adherence, and support patients between appointments. The result is a continuous care model that not only identifies risk, but actively intervenes-guiding behavior, coordinating care, and supporting families in real time."

Addressing Physician Shortages and Expanding Access

As physician shortages accelerate nationwide, and especially in Alaska, where access to care is challenged by vast distances, remote terrain, and limited provider availability, this model provides a scalable path forward.

By extending clinical oversight into the home and maintaining continuous engagement between visits, the system reduces burden on providers while improving patient stability and outcomes. Integrated TeleCare services, AI-driven engagement, and coordinated workflows ensure patients receive consistent support-even when in-person access is limited or delayed.

Advancing Value-Based Care at Scale

In partnership with Pearl Health, APN and Capstone have established a high-performing Accountable Care Organization (ACO), bringing advanced analytics, care coordination tools, and value-based care strategies to providers across Alaska.

This model enables clinicians to identify care gaps earlier, manage chronic conditions more effectively, and align treatment plans across multidisciplinary teams, critical in regions where fragmented care can lead to delayed intervention and higher costs.

Innovating Health Design and Policy

APN, in partnership with Pinnacle Resource Management and Capstone Family Medicine, has introduced a fundamentally different approach for Alaska employers to manage healthcare risk. Rather than ceding control to traditional carriers, this model allows employers to share risk collectively, leverage real data, and deploy cost-containment strategies that conventional structures often cannot support.

Direct Primary Care (DPC) anchors the clinical side of the model, replacing transactional care with ongoing, relationship-based access that reduces downstream costs and improves outcomes. Developed over more than a decade, this approach is designed to give employers lasting control over one of their largest and most unpredictable expenses.

Setting a National Benchmark

This collaboration is emerging as a national model for rural healthcare transformation-demonstrating how continuous, AI-enabled care delivery, aligned provider networks, and forward-thinking policy can overcome long-standing barriers in access, cost, and outcomes.

About Capstone Family Medicine

Capstone Family Medicine is a leading rural primary care provider dedicated to delivering high-quality, coordinated care across Alaska, with a focus on innovation, access, and improved patient outcomes.

About Alaska Provider Network (APN)

Alaska Provider Network is the state's leading clinically integrated network, advancing value-based care through data integration, predictive analytics, and collaborative care models tailored to Alaska's unique environment.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver is a leader in AI-driven virtual care technology, delivering continuous, in-home health engagement through its Addison Care platform. Designed as a care orchestration layer-not a point solution-Addison integrates monitoring, communication, and intervention into a persistent interface that supports patients, families, and providers at scale.

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SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/capstone-family-medicine-and-alaska-provider-network-lead-first-of-it-1162013