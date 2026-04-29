82% of Brits say taxi drivers are vital to their local community

77% say taxi drivers are a lifeline for vulnerable members of society

58% have relied on a taxi driver during a difficult or important moment

Almost a third (29%) say they would struggle to manage daily life without taxis

Nearly half (48%) say a driver has gone out of their way to help them

44% believe taxi drivers don't receive the recognition they deserve

From early morning airport runs to late-night lifts home, taxi drivers are a constant presence in everyday life across the UK. Often operating quietly in the background, they play a vital role in keeping communities moving stepping in when other transport options fall short and supporting people when they need it most, from emergencies to everyday journeys.

An Opinion Matters survey of 2,000 UK adults on behalf of Acorn Insurance, the UK's largest taxi insurance specialist and part of the Acorn Group, found more than four in five (82%) people believe taxi drivers play an essential role in their local community, with a similar number saying taxis are essential to daily life.

A lifeline when other transport falls short

For many people, taxis are far more than just a convenience, they're a form of transport you can rely on when other options aren't there or simply don't work. Whether it's getting home safely after a night out, making it to a hospital appointment, or travelling when public transport isn't available, drivers often provide a service that cannot easily be replaced. Nearly two-fifths (39%) rely on taxis when public transport isn't running, while a similar number (38%) say they've used one in an emergency highlighting the role drivers play as an informal but essential safety net.

This is not occasional use or just for special occasions, but clearly something many people depend on as part of their everyday lives. Almost a third (29%) say they would struggle to manage without taxis, underlining just how critical they have become for many people across the country, and over 28% rely on taxis more than they did five years ago.

Providing reassurance, reliability and safety

Beyond the practical role taxis play in getting people from A to B, the findings point to something less visible but just as important the softer, human side of the job. Taxi drivers can provide reassurance, familiarity and a sense of safety in moments that can often feel uncertain or stressful.

While over half (58%) of those surveyed have relied on a taxi driver during a difficult or important moment in their lives, the role of the taxi driver as a trusted support is particularly pronounced among younger generations. Nearly three quarters of Gen Z (72%) and Millennials (71%) saying they have turned to a taxi driver during an important moment when they were in need. This suggests that, despite differences in how generations choose to travel, the role of the taxi driver remains as relevant as ever.

Supporting independence and vulnerable communities

Taxi drivers also play a crucial role in supporting independence, particularly for those who might otherwise struggle to get around. Three quarters (75%) of respondents say taxis help people live more independent lives, with strong recognition of the role drivers play in supporting elderly passengers (80%) and those with mobility issues (81%).

More broadly, nearly two thirds (67%) say taxis improve quality of life in local communities, with over three quarters (77%) viewing them as a lifeline for vulnerable members of society.

Valued but underappreciated

Despite this widespread reliance, there is a growing sense that the contribution of taxi drivers is not fully recognised. Almost half of UK adults (44%) believe they do not receive the credit they deserve, with nearly a third (31%) saying their role is often overlooked or taken for granted even though they are seen as playing a role comparable to other essential workers.

These findings come as Acorn Insurance looks to celebrate the role of taxi drivers and shine a spotlight on the vital contribution they make in keeping communities connected, safe and supported across the UK.

Mike Lloyd, Chief Executive of the Acorn Group, said:

"Taxi drivers are part of the fabric of everyday life in the UK. They get people to and from work and school at the beginning or end of the day. They are also there in the moments that matter. Whether that's getting someone home safely, helping elderly passengers stay independent, or stepping up during an emergency. Twice taxi drivers have got me to hospital quickly when I really needed it.

"What stands out from this research is just how much people in the UK rely on taxi drivers, often without thinking about it. Taxi drivers provide more than transport: they offer reassurance, consistency and a service that many people depend on to go about their daily lives.

"At Acorn, we've been supporting taxi drivers for over 40 years. Every day we see the role they play in cities, towns and villages across the country. We have a responsibility to champion the industry and the people behind it. This survey is about recognising that contribution and making sure taxi drivers across the UK get the credit they truly deserve."

About Acorn Group

Merseyside-based Acorn Group is one of the UK's leading non-standard providers of car, van, taxi and household insurance to retail customers, serving more than 500,000 live policyholders nationwide and employing over 1,800 colleagues. Acorn operates through its portfolio of brands Acorn Insurance, Carrot, Motorcade, Flag, Rapid, Briefly and Street Cover alongside Granite Underwriting and its network of 200 brokers.

Acorn Insurance Taxi Driver app

Acorn Insurance has developed a purpose-built app specifically for taxi drivers, designed to give them greater control and convenience by allowing them to manage their policy, payments and renewals in one place.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428127814/en/

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