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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 01:36 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alma Unveils Longevity Approach at Alma Academy, Advancing Long-Term Skin Performance

CAESAREA, Israel, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions, unveiled its longevity strategy at its global Alma Academy, outlining its shift toward a continuous care model and a new long-term growth approach.

In remarks to 430 physicians from 45 countries, Alma CEO Eyal Ben David outlined the company's transition toward a platform enabling continuous, outcomes-driven care.

"Longevity is redefining aesthetics as a discipline of performance over time," said Mr. Ben David. "The focus is on enhancing how skin functions, adapts, and maintains quality, through controlled biological responses that drive regeneration, resilience, and structural improvement. This approach enables practitioners to deliver measurable, sustained outcomes and build long-term value through consistent skin performance. At the core of this is the operating system of modern aesthetics, an integrated, end-to-end system designed to orchestrate the entire patient journey and redefine how care is delivered over time."

The company highlighted that this approach reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations, with patients increasingly prioritizing prevention, long-term results, and personalized experiences. Alma's longevity approach focuses on enhancing skin function and quality over time, starting earlier, extending engagement, and delivering sustained, measurable outcomes through an integrated ecosystem of technologies designed to activate the skin's natural regenerative and adaptive responses.

This year's global summit brought together 19 world-class experts from across the industry to share insights, research, and real-world case studies. Notable speakers included Dr. Spero Theodorou, Prof. Ofir Artzi, Dr. Pablo Naranjo, Dr. Tino Solomon, and Dr. Jaerim Kim, alongside other leading experts from around the world.

Sessions covered key clinical indications shaping the future of medical aesthetics, including skin rejuvenation, vascular indications, acne and acne scars, pigmentation, skin laxity, scars, and the treatment of challenging skin conditions, reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on comprehensive, long-term patient care.

Alma Academy continues to serve as a premier global platform for education, innovation, and collaboration, bringing together leading practitioners to exchange knowledge, advance clinical excellence, and experience the latest technologies through live demonstrations.

About Alma

Alma is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions, with over 25 years of innovation. The company empowers practitioners to deliver safe, effective, and transformative treatments through state-of-the-art, clinically proven solutions spanning energy-based lasers, skin analysis, injectables, and advanced skincare. Alma's multiple award-winning products have set new benchmarks in the medical aesthetics industry, combining clinical excellence with groundbreaking innovation.

Media Inquiries

prglobal@almalasers.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966573/Alma_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966574/Alma_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047372/5921395/Alma_Logo.jpg

© 2026 PR Newswire
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