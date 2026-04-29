Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company"), is pleased to welcome Kevin Ma, who has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company.

Mr. Ma joins Newpath from Calibre Capital, where he held senior roles advising public and private companies on capital markets strategy, corporate finance, investor relations and financial governance. He brings extensive experience supporting equity and debt financings, financial reporting, and disciplined capital allocation, with a particular focus on the energy and natural resources sector.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Ma, the Company also wishes to announce that Philip Ellard has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Ellard for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294808

Source: Newpath Resources Inc.