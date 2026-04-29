

EQS Newswire / 29/04/2026 / 09:27 UTC+8

The year of 2025 is widely recognized as the pivotal turning point for Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it moves from conceptualization to large-scale application. Maiyue Technology Limited ("Maiyue Technology", the "Company" , stock code: 2501.HK), a leading AI application enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, released its 2025 annual results in March. The financial report reveals leapfrog growth in the AI sector: Total Revenue: Approximately RMB 403 million, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 46.6%.

Annual Profit: Approximately RMB 5.443 million, representing a massive surge of about 5,300% compared to the previous year. This stellar performance reflects Maiyue Technology's strong execution within the "AI+" initiative and signals its competitive leadership position in the upcoming "Year of the AI Agent".



Earnings Breakthrough: Synergizing Software and Hardware for New Profit Frontiers

National and local policies in China have provided a clear strategic direction for AI development. Initiatives such as the State Council's guidelines on deepening the implementation of the "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Plus" and Guangxi's "Three-Year Action Plan for Deeply Implementing the AI+ Initiative (2026-2028)" emphasize a development path of "R&D in North/Shanghai/Guangdong + Integration in Guangxi + Application in ASEAN," which serves as a roadmap for the Company's strategic layout.

The robust growth of the financial result of the Company is primarily attributed to the surging demand for integrated IT solution services. In FY2025, this segment contributed approximately RMB 298 million in revenue, a 59% YoY increase.

The Company has demonstrated outstanding technological capabilities in enhancing the application of AI:

For technical innovation, the Company has deeply adapted to domestic large models like DeepSeek and Qwen, while maintaining compatibility with international models such as GPT, Gemini, and Claude Opus. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like OpenClaw, the Company has independently developed an AI Agent platform, breaking through key bottlenecks in multi-modal interaction, computing power scheduling, and data security.

For product innovation, offerings have expanded from software to integrated hardware, including AI computing all-in-one machines, AR glasses, and translation hardware, achieving the integration of software, hardware, and application scenarios. In terms of scenario innovation, Maiyue Technology insists on applying AI to real-world scenarios to solve actual problems. The AI Data Assistant lowers the barrier to data analysis, the AI Writing Assistant enhances office efficiency, and AI Digital Humans are deployed in government, education, and customer service, ensuring that innovation creates tangible value.

The Company is actively exploring immersive service scenarios for smart agriculture, industrial inspection, smart tourism, and mental health companionship by combining AI Agent technology with interactive hardware like AR glasses and holographic projection booths. This deep integration of "intelligent agents + scenarios" is continuously providing opportunities for profit growth for the company.



Strategic Layout: Rooted in Guangxi, Radiating Across the "Digital Silk Road"

While domestic and international AI applications are exploding, significant gaps remain in sectors like smart education, digital government, and industrial manufacturing. Notably, the AI market in ASEAN countries is still in its infancy, offering vast opportunities.

As one of the Top 10 Internet Enterprises in Comprehensive Strength in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Maiyue Technology leverages its unique position to radiate technological power into ASEAN.

On April 17, 2026, To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, led a high-level delegation to visit the ASEAN AI Innovation and Cooperation Center in Nanning, China. The center serves as a vital gateway for Chinese enterprises to deeply tap into the potential of the ASEAN market. The first phase of the related projects covers an area of approximately 7.78 square kilometers, with the center itself boasting a construction area of 19,000 square meters.



During the visit, President To Lam personally tested and experienced the AI translation glasses developed by Maiyue Technology. This high-level endorsement underscores Maiyue Technology's regional leadership in language analysis and wearable devices, signaling immense growth potential for Chinese AI products in Vietnam and the broader ASEAN market. On April 17, To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam, tries on Maiyue Technology's AI translation and teleprompter glasses at the China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Center. On the far right is Mr. Li Changqing, Chairman of Maiyue Technology



About Maiyue Technology Limited (2501.HK)

Maiyue Technology is a leading integrated IT solution service provider dedicated to deeply integrating AI, big data, and cloud computing into industry applications. With a focus on smart education, digital government, and intelligent wearable devices, the Company aims to build a new AI industrial highland that is "based in Guangxi, radiating nationwide, and facing ASEAN". 29/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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