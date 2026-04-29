KuCoin and Lightnet Explore Collaboration to Advance Digital Asset and Payment Infrastructure Across Southeast Asia

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, announced it is exploring potential collaboration with Southeast Asia-based fintech company Lightnet. By combining KuCoin's global digital asset trading ecosystem with Lightnet's cross-border payment infrastructure and fintech expertise, the two parties aim to explore long-term opportunities in the digital asset space across Southeast Asia.

The collaboration is dedicated to exploring potential synergies in the region. It is designed to integrate both parties' capabilities to establish a forward-looking ecosystem for digital financial services, and to enhance digital asset infrastructure development across the region. It also reflects a shared vision to support the broader adoption of blockchain-based solutions in emerging markets.

Lightnet is a fintech company operating a licensed global settlement network and global payment infrastructure, leveraging blockchain technology to improve the efficiency and transparency of cross-border transactions.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, commented:

"Southeast Asia represents one of the most dynamic regions for digital financial innovation. Through our collaboration with Lightnet, we aim to combine our respective strengths in digital asset trading and cross-border payments to explore more efficient and sustainable financial solutions. This partnership reflects KuCoin's continued commitment to advancing trusted and compliant infrastructure on a global scale."

Tridbodi Arunanondchai, Group CEO, Lightnet, added:

"We see strong synergies between Lightnet's cross-border payment infrastructure and KuCoin's global ecosystem. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to efficient financial solutions across Southeast Asia. We look forward to exploring opportunities together within appropriate regulatory frameworks."

Both parties stated that they will continue to explore collaboration opportunities within appropriate regulatory frameworks, contributing to the development of a more accessible, efficient, and inclusive digital financial ecosystem in the regions.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

About Lightnet

Lightnet is a Southeast Asia-based fintech company operating under a multi-jurisdiction regulatory framework. It has operations across over 150 countries with deep local partnerships throughout Asia and expanding globally. Lightnet provides fast cross-border settlement, on/off ramps and liquidity services for both fiats and digital assets to banks, fintechs and web 3 businesses.

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