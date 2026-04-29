Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") announced today that its 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") has been adjourned from the original meeting date of April 28, 2026 at 2:00 pm (Atlantic Time) to the new date of May 5, 2026 at 2:00 pm (Atlantic Time). The details of the Meeting, including how to attend the Meeting, are set out in the Company's management information circular dated March 20, 2026 (the "Meeting Information Circular"). The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting remains the close of business on March 19, 2026.

During the current adjournment, the Company continues to solicit votes from its shareholders with respect to all proposals set forth in the Meeting Information Circular. At the time the Meeting was adjourned, two shareholders were present in person and proxies had been submitted by shareholders representing approximately 7.98% of the Company's common shares outstanding and entitled to vote, which did not constitute the requisite 10% quorum. The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the approval of all matters set out in the Meeting Information Circular is in the best interests of the Company. Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Meeting will be voted on all proposals at the adjourned Meeting unless properly revoked, and shareholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

Silver Spruce encourages all shareholders of record on March 19, 2026 who have not yet voted to do so by 2:00 pm (Atlantic Time) on May 4, 2025. Shareholders with questions on how to vote their common shares are encouraged to contact TSX Trust Company toll-free in North America at 1-800-387-0825 or by email at shareholderinquiries@tmx.com.

About the Company

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's diversified exploration portfolio now includes:

Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Jackie Au - Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

Melchett Lake VMS Zn-Ag-Au-Cu Project - Polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Pay Mining District of Ontario

Contact:

Kevin O'Connor, Director

(312) 509-5972

kevinrolaw@gmail.com

info@silverspruceresouces.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-resources-inc.-announces-adjournment-of-annual-general-and-special-1162312