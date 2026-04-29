Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Lithosphere has announced Devnet environment designed to support scalable testing and development of AI-native decentralized applications. The release provides developers with a controlled network where intelligent smart contracts, autonomous systems, and cross-chain interactions can be tested before deployment to broader environments.

Development network enabling scalable testing of AI-native smart contracts and decentralized systems

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The Devnet enables developers to simulate real-world conditions, including AI execution flows, multi-step interactions, and coordinated processes across decentralized systems. This allows builders to validate application behavior, optimize performance, and identify potential issues in a structured environment prior to production deployment.

Designed to support complex application logic, the Devnet allows developers to test intelligent execution lifecycles, including request handling, asynchronous processing, verification, and state updates. This is particularly important for AI-native applications, where non-deterministic outputs must be managed within deterministic systems.

The environment integrates with Lithosphere's core infrastructure stack, including Lithic for AI-native execution, MultX for cross-chain coordination, DNNS for programmable identity, and the LEP100 framework for governance and verification. This ensures that testing conditions accurately reflect how applications will behave within the broader ecosystem.

"Reliable development requires environments where systems can be tested under realistic conditions," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "The Devnet provides developers with the tools to validate intelligent execution and coordination before deploying to live networks."

By introducing a dedicated Devnet environment, Lithosphere strengthens its developer ecosystem, enabling faster iteration, improved reliability, and more efficient development of advanced decentralized applications. The environment supports experimentation while maintaining the structure required for building scalable and interoperable systems.

This development reflects Lithosphere's continued focus on providing developers with the infrastructure needed to build, test, and deploy intelligent systems, supporting the growth of AI-native decentralized applications across the ecosystem.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs