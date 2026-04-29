Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
No material contribution from any potential launch of generic semaglutide is expected in 2026, while overall pricing is expected to decline by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage. The guidance excludes any impacts of unforeseen events or unconfirmed developments, including the imposition of new tariffs emanating from the US government.
A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today at 9.30am CET. Details can be found here, with the accompanying presentation here.
The performance shown in this Media Release covers the three-month period ended 31 March 2026 (Q1 2026), compared to the three-month period ended 31 March 2025 (Q1 2025). In this Media Release, 'Company' refers to Sandoz Group AG. Over one billion patients were reached by Sandoz in 2025, including an estimated 0.2 billion patients reached through API sales.
2 Non-IFRS measures are defined in the Supplementary financial information section of the Integrated Annual Report 2025.
3 For Q1 2026, all growth at constant currencies is the same as the comparable growth rate. Sandoz defines the comparable growth rate (CGR) as the growth rate of net sales at CC excluding the effects of material acquisitions and divestments. In the case of divestments, net sales are excluded for the corresponding period. Similarly, for acquisitions, the relevant net sales are excluded for the corresponding period. Material acquisitions and divestments are transactions in scope of significant transactions in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Sandoz believes the presentation of CGR is meaningful for management and investors to evaluate the performance of the business over time.
4 As part of its vertically integrated penicillin production, the Company sells certain amounts of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) on a business-to-business (B2B) basis. The imposition of tariffs by the US government in 2025 led to reduced exports from China to the US, prompting Chinese suppliers to significantly lower global prices for key penicillin APIs, including 6 Aminopenicillanic acid (6 APA), the foundational compound for all penicillin. This price decline coincided with an increase in global market supply. Penicillin API represented a significant part of anti-infective B2B net sales in FY 2025.
Net sales of biosimilars of USD 853 million reflected a strong growth of 18% at CC. Biosimilars represented 31% of total net sales (Q1 2025: 27%). The Europe biosimilars performance benefited from the launch of Afqlir (aflibercept) and good performances from Hyrimoz (adalimumab) and Binocrit (epoetin alfa). Exceptional North America biosimilar net-sales growth reflected the strong launch of Wyost & Jubbonti (denosumab), while an exceptional International biosimilar result was driven by the performances of Hyrimoz, Rixathon (rituximab) and the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti.
Net sales of generics of USD 1,903 million reflected a decline of 3% at CC and, when excluding the impact of adverse dynamics in the anti-infective B2B business, this translated to a decrease of 1% at CC. Generics represented 69% of net sales (Q1 2025: 73%). The decline in net sales was mainly driven by the performance in the International business which was significantly impacted by active portfolio rationalisation and the phasing of sales, as well as the aforementioned anti-infective B2B effect.
Net sales in Europe were USD 1,556 million, reflecting growth of 2% at CC, with a double-digit biosimilars performance at CC outweighed by a decline in generics net sales, with the latter impacted by the effect of adverse dynamics in the anti-infective B2B business. This performance was also driven by unfavourable seasonal effects on the sale of antibiotics and over-the-counter cold & cough medicines, alongside the impacts of market dynamics in Germany, price erosion and healthcare-policy changes in France.
Net sales in International were USD 609 million, a decline of 2% at CC. Biosimilars delivered an exceptional performance, driven by Hyrimoz, Rixathonand the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti. Generics net sales decreased at CC, primarily due to active portfolio rationalisation and the phasing of sales, as well as the impact of adverse dynamics in the anti-infective B2B business.
Net sales in North America were USD 591 million, representing growth of 12% at CC. An exceptional biosimilar result was driven by the strong launches of Wyost & Jubbonti. Generics net-sales growth was driven by recent US launch of lisdexamfetamine and the performance of estradiol.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2316794
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2316794 29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST