Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed CTI(Cattiy) at 9:00 on April 27, 2026 (UTC).
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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cti_usdt
About CTI(Cattiy)
Cattiy is a playful, cat-themed meme token built on the BNB Smart Chain, designed to bring together cat lovers and crypto enthusiasts through a lighthearted and community-driven ecosystem. Inspired by feline charm and internet culture, Cattiy transforms each on-chain interaction into an engaging and joyful experience.
More than just a token, Cattiy represents a movement that celebrates creativity, humor, and companionship. Through community participation, viral content, and future ecosystem expansion, the project aims to build a vibrant digital culture centered around cats while exploring the possibilities of decentralized interaction.
Tokenomics
- Token Name: Cattiy
- Token Symbol: CTI
- Token Type: Meme
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 CTI
- Blockchain: BSC
Token Utility
CTI is the core token of the Cattiy ecosystem, primarily used for community incentives, airdrop rewards, participation in various activities, and engagement within the meme ecosystem, with future support for community governance. It can also be used across NFTs, merchandise, and gaming or interactive scenarios, helping drive the ecosystem's continued growth and activity.
Allocation Breakdown:
|Category
|Percentage
|Liquidity
|40%
|Community Airdrop
|30%
|Marketing
|20%
|CEX Listings
|10%
Roadmap
Phase 01 - The Catnip Launch(Live )
- Token launch on BNB Smart Chain
- Airdrop to the Stray Cat Army
- Social media takeover
- PancakeSwap listing
Phase 02 - Whiskers Unite
- Cattiy merch drop
- KOL & influencer campaign
- First CEX listing push
- Community meme contests
Phase 03 - Pawsitive Growth
- Tier-1 CEX listings
- Cattiy NFT collection
- Community governance vote
- Charity for real cats
Phase 04 - Feline Futures
- Cattiy DAO launch
- Cross-chain expansion
- Cat-themed mini games
- Global cat domination
Learn More About CTI(Cattiy)
Website: https://cattiy.xyz/
Telegram: https://t.me/frensofcattiy
Twitter:https://x.com/frensofcattiy
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
For media requests, please contact:
Email: press@lbank.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294857
Source: LBank