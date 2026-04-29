Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed CTI(Cattiy) at 9:00 on April 27, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cti_usdt

About CTI(Cattiy)

Cattiy is a playful, cat-themed meme token built on the BNB Smart Chain, designed to bring together cat lovers and crypto enthusiasts through a lighthearted and community-driven ecosystem. Inspired by feline charm and internet culture, Cattiy transforms each on-chain interaction into an engaging and joyful experience.

More than just a token, Cattiy represents a movement that celebrates creativity, humor, and companionship. Through community participation, viral content, and future ecosystem expansion, the project aims to build a vibrant digital culture centered around cats while exploring the possibilities of decentralized interaction.

Tokenomics

Token Name : Cattiy

: Cattiy Token Symbol : CTI

: CTI Token Type : Meme

: Meme Total Supply : 1,000,000,000 CTI

: 1,000,000,000 CTI Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

CTI is the core token of the Cattiy ecosystem, primarily used for community incentives, airdrop rewards, participation in various activities, and engagement within the meme ecosystem, with future support for community governance. It can also be used across NFTs, merchandise, and gaming or interactive scenarios, helping drive the ecosystem's continued growth and activity.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Liquidity 40% Community Airdrop 30% Marketing 20% CEX Listings 10%

Roadmap

Phase 01 - The Catnip Launch(Live )

Token launch on BNB Smart Chain

Airdrop to the Stray Cat Army

Social media takeover

PancakeSwap listing

Phase 02 - Whiskers Unite

Cattiy merch drop

KOL & influencer campaign

First CEX listing push

Community meme contests

Phase 03 - Pawsitive Growth

Tier-1 CEX listings

Cattiy NFT collection

Community governance vote

Charity for real cats

Phase 04 - Feline Futures

Cattiy DAO launch

Cross-chain expansion

Cat-themed mini games

Global cat domination

Learn More About CTI(Cattiy)

Website: https://cattiy.xyz/

Telegram: https://t.me/frensofcattiy

Twitter:https://x.com/frensofcattiy

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294857

Source: LBank