EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Lloyds Banking Group plc
Q1 2026 results
Interim management statement
29 April 2026
RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2026
"In the first quarter of 2026, the Group delivered sustained strength in financial performance, growing our income, maintaining our cost discipline and delivering strong profitability. Our differentiated business model remains resilient in the context of the current economic uncertainties. We remain focused on supporting UK households and businesses as they look to strengthen their financial positions and achieve their goals.
We are building strategic momentum during the final year of our current plan, providing innovative ways for our customers to manage their financial needs and achieve their financial aspirations. We are confident in our delivery for the year ahead and reiterate our guidance for 2026. We look forward to presenting our new strategy alongside the half-year results."
Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive
Sustained strength in financial performance1
2026 guidance
Based on the sustained strength in our financial performance and our current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2026 the Group reiterates its guidance:
1 See the basis of presentation on page 14.
2 Excludes capital distributions.
Please click on the following link to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2983C_1-2026-4-28.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|Gresham Street
|EC2V 7HN London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|020 7626 1500
|Internet:
|www.lloydsbankinggroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB0008706128
|WKN:
|871784
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, BX, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2317248
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2317248 29.04.2026 CET/CEST