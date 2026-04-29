Some of the consequences of the blackout include a 589% increase in installed BESS capacity in Spain between April 2025 and April 2026, the introduction of renewable participation in voltage control, a greater role for gas in the generation mix, and continued progress on interconnections.From ESS News One year after the blackout of April 28, 2025, technical analyses and regulatory responses have reshaped the concept of security of supply in Spain's electricity system, which has been undergoing rapid transformation since 2018 due to high renewable penetration. Far from being an isolated incident, ...

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