Solar Energy Corporation of India has invited proposals to set up interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected renewable energy projects for assured peak power supply of 1,500 MWh (500 MW for three hours) under a contract-for-difference (CfD) mechanism. India Solar Energy Corporation of India has invited proposals to set up interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected renewable energy projects for assured peak power supply of 1,500 MWh (500 MW for three hours) under a contract-for-difference (CfD) mechanism. SECI will enter into CfD agreements with successful bidders for the supply of renewable ...

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