Sungrow has released a mining microgrid power solutions white paper in partnership with TÜV Rheinland and the China Electrotechnical Society covering application scenarios from 2.5 MW up to more than 100 MW.Chinese battery energy storage and inverter manufacturer Sungrow has released a mining microgrid power solutions white paper in partnership with TÜV Rheinland and the China Electrotechnical Society, covering application scenarios from 2.5 MW to more than 100 MW. The scenario-specific options include tailored products and technologies designed to support medium-scale projects (2.5 MW to 20 MW), ...

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