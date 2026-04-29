For years, the battery energy storage (BESS) story has followed a familiar script: costs fall, deployment accelerates, economics improve. Even when cell costs rose and system prices briefly flattened during the 2021-22 lithium price spike, the narrative largely held. Paola Perez Peña, senior principal analyst at S&P Global Energy, examines why the latest jump in lithium prices has only had limited impacts on overall BESS costs so far.From the magazine When lithium prices began to surge in late 2025, headlines warned of runaway battery inflation, threatened project pipelines, and a storage market ...

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