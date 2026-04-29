Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013426004 ALCLA) is expanding the integration of artificial intelligence at the core of its operations both in its internal processes and in the development of its products and solutions for enterprise customers. This momentum builds on the Group's growth strategy and fully leverages the technological advances and the new opportunities artificial intelligence offers.

This acceleration will result in a reduction of approximately 20% of its workforce, affecting both employees and consultants across all functions and offices of the Group. These reductions will be initiated during the fourth quarter of the 2025-2026 fiscal year with careful support provided to the individuals concerned.

The costs related to this restructuring are expected to represent less than 1 million euros, covering severance payments and notice periods. The Group will gradually reduce its office space transitioning to more flexible coworking solutions better suited to its organization's current modes of collaboration. This significant reorganization will generate net annualized savings of nearly 2 million euros in payroll expenses considering the various additional investments the Group plans to make to recruit new specialized roles. These cost savings will begin to be reflected in the Group's results starting in the next fiscal year.

New roles dedicated to artificial intelligence

Alongside these workforce reductions, the Group intends to create new, highly specialized roles focused on the integration and orchestration of AI within its operational processes as well as on the development of its high value-added solutions and products. The Group will continue to invest in its talent to consistently maintain the highest level of excellence within its teams, enabling them to master the most advanced artificial intelligence tools and fully leverage them for the benefit of clients and the company's competitiveness.

"Our employees have built Claranova with passion, rigor, and remarkable commitment. The quality of their work is the foundation of everything we have accomplished; I wish to express my sincere and profound gratitude to them. AI is accelerating our need for certain types of talent. This transformation reflects a reality we cannot ignore: the level of demand on software publishers in terms of speed, profitability and value creation has changed. AI does not replace human ambition; it opens new avenues of growth and redefines the skills required to achieve it." said Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer of Claranova.

A transformation underway for several years, accelerated by recent advances in artificial intelligence

Claranova has been working on artificial intelligence for several years, progressively integrating these technologies into its products and internal operations. Customer service, development, and source code quality control have been supported by AI agents for several months now. Its image processing and document management solutions also benefit from several features powered by artificial intelligence.

The Group's document technology building blocks covering analysis, classification, data extraction, and the orchestration of intelligent workflows are experiencing rapid progress driven by the rise of generative artificial intelligence and agent orchestration.

Claranova intends to intensify this integration momentum in the coming months, applying it both to optimizing its day-to-day operations and to enriching its offerings. The objective is to support its growth trajectory and strengthen its positioning with its B2B customer base.

Financial calendar:

May 21, 2026: Q3 2025-2026 revenue

About Claranova:

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document (PDF), Utilities Security, and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428412409/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com