JPMorganChase today announced €3.35 million in new philanthropic funding to advance skills and employment pathways in France, Germany and Spain's energy sector. This support will help equip young people from low-income backgrounds with market-relevant skills and connect them to quality jobs through employer-led training and apprenticeships. This announcement includes:

€1.85 million over two years to launch the Energy Transition Talent Accelerator, led by InnoEnergy's Skills Institute, to train and reskill 1,500 young jobseekers in France, Germany and Spain for operations and maintenance roles involving solar, battery technologies, and electric grid installation.

€1.5 million over three years to pilot an inclusive apprenticeship program, led by Generation France and La Solive, to help 600 unemployed young adults in île de France acquire technical skills, certifications, work experience, and access in-demand careers in the energy sector.

Addressing Europe's Skills Gap and Youth Unemployment

Across Europe, the energy sector is racing to close the skills gap as demand for energy-related skills accelerates.i It is projected that more than 3.5 million new jobs will be needed in the energy sector across the European Union (EU) by 2030.ii Energy supply and manufacturing sectors need the most upskilling in terms of technical, job-specific skills.iii Yet, as energy technologies rapidly advance, training programs are not keeping pace with the skills required to support the next phase of this transition,iv and at the same time, youth unemployment in the EU remains at over 15%.v

In France, 540,000 new energy sector jobs are projected by 2030, which could reach one million new jobs by 2050.vi While in Spain, the energy sector is expected to support 560,000 additional jobs by 2030vii, and in Germany it is projected that half a million employees will be needed for the transition.viii

Supporting the Energy Transition Talent Accelerator in Europe

While companies are increasing their efforts to upskill new and existing employees, labour and qualification shortages still persist making it necessary for training providers to better understand and accommodate current and future employer needs.

To help address this challenge, JPMorganChase is announcing €1.85 million to support the Energy Transition Talent Accelerator, led by Europe's leading expert in clean tech skills, the InnoEnergy Skills Institute. Working directly with employers and industry bodies across Europe, the InnoEnergy Skills Institute designs job role frameworks, maps skills requirements, and builds accredited training programs backed by its role as a trusted partner of the European Commission.

The program will deliver a 12-week hybrid training experience that blends online learning with hands-on technical labs and job-readiness coaching in France, Germany, and Spain. The curriculum is aligned to EU-recognized credentials and employer standards so that participants gain skills that match hiring needs in the energy sector.

Scalable models like the Energy Transition Talent Accelerator help align training with local employers' emerging hiring needs. Employer engagement is central to the model, with the program aiming to engage 100 employers and industry bodies in co-designing curricula, accrediting training, and sourcing placements. The program aims to train 1,500 learners who will receive coaching that supports direct entry into employment or apprenticeships. The approach is designed to be replicable an employer led framework for talent development that can be scaled across regions and roles in Europe.

Apprenticeships for French Youth with Generation and La Solive

The firm is also announcing €1.5 million over three years to support Generation France and La Solive. This apprenticeship program begins with three months of technical and employability skills training, designed so that participants are prepared to meet employer expectations from the first day of work placement, followed by eight to twelve months of work experience in roles such as heat pump installation, solar panel installation, construction site management, and heating maintenance. Participants receive end-to-end support throughout the program, including mentoring and employability workshops to strengthen workplace readiness.

The initiative is also designed to enhance the skills ecosystem by deepening employer engagement and encouraging more inclusive practices across the sector. A network of 50 industry professionals will serve as program ambassadors to attract additional employers. Collaboration with industry bodies and public stakeholders will promote this training model, share employer engagement best practices, and build broader awareness of energy sector careers.

Success will be measured by outcomes, with 600 young people expected to secure apprenticeships and at least 80 percent projected to move into energy jobs within six months of completing their apprenticeship. This new model aims to contribute to a stronger, more inclusive talent pipeline for France's energy transition.

JPMorganChase's support for skills, training, and job creation

As an employer with more than 30,000 employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), JPMorganChase seeks to help people access the credentials, skills, and real-world work experience they need to find quality careers in growth sectors. As an employer, JPMorganChase aims to build a stronger workforce through its hiring, training, and development opportunities.

Across EMEA, through the firm's support for non-profit organizations, JPMorganChase has helped tens of thousands of people over the last five years to access employment, apprenticeships, and internships. In France alone, 23,970 individuals have been supported to access careers and skills development programs.

Comments on Preparing Jobseekers for New Energy Careers

"Strengthening Europe's energy sector starts with investment in technology, innovation, and skills," said Matthieu Wiltz, Co-CEO of EMEA at JPMorganChase. "By supporting employer-led training and apprenticeships, we're aligning skills with market demand and helping young people from underserved communities secure quality jobs."

"Building the net zero economy requires more than capital at the initial phase for clean tech startups. This is why InnoEnergy is number one in venture capital for energy transition. Well trained people with skills are also vitally required to deliver the net zero economy," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of InnoEnergy. "Energy's Masters+ programmes and Skills Institute are how we make sure the human side keeps pace. The partnership between JPMorganChase and InnoEnergy's Skills Institute puts that into action for 1,500 young people, across three of Europe's key energy markets."

"Technology will not deliver Europe's solar ambitions alone; people with the right skills are also an essential pillar. Demand is clear, and now we need to invest in and explore scalable, employer aligned skills solutions, including initiatives such as the Energy Transition Talent Accelerator," said Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe

"The energy sector is at the heart of France's low carbon transition, yet it still struggles to attract the talent it needs. We believe this transition will only succeed if it also expands opportunity. Through this partnership between Generation France and La Solive, with JPMorganChase's support, we are combining high quality training, real on the job experience, and direct connections to employers. Our ambition goes beyond individual careers, we seek to help reshape how the sector recruits, trains, and retains talent-so inclusive hiring becomes the norm, and the energy transition becomes a shared success," said Fatene Ben-Hamza, CEO, Generation France and Ariane Komorn, Co-Founder and CEO, La Solive

JPMorganChase in France

As the oldest U.S. bank in France, JPMorganChase's roots in the country run deep. Since 1868 the firm has served its clients and local communities in France in good and tough times from helping citizens take part in the country's economic growth to supporting the Allies during WWI. JPMorganChase has the largest presence of any U.S. bank in France, employing over 1,000 people and that number continues to grow. Over the last 5 years, the firm provided over €147 billion in credit and capital to more than 670 investment clients in France. Its continental European trading hub is based in Paris, and in 2019 JPMorganChase expanded to support midsize companies in France and venture-backed startups in 2021.

____________________ i CSE. (2025, January 23). The green skills gap in Europe: A critical challenge for sustainability. https://cse-net.org/the-green-skills-gap-in-europe-a-critical-challenge-for-sustainability/ ii European Commission. (2023, March 21). Pact for Skills: Launch of large-scale renewable energy skills partnership. European Commission. https://employment-social-affairs.ec.europa.eu/news/pact-skills-launch-large-scale-renewable-energy-skills-partnership-2023-03-21_en iii European Commission, Joint Research Centre. (2024, January 16). Do we have sufficient skills for the energy transition? A changing labour market. European Commission. https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/jrc-news-and-updates/do-we-have-sufficient-skills-energy-transition-changing-labour-market-2024-01-16_en iv European Commission, Joint Research Centre. (2024, January 16). Do we have sufficient skills for the energy transition? A changing labour market. European Commission. https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/jrc-news-and-updates/do-we-have-sufficient-skills-energy-transition-changing-labour-market-2024-01-16_en v Eurostat. (2026, February). Unemployment statistics. Statistics Explained, European Commission. April, 2026 https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Unemployment_statistics&secureweb=WINWORD vi RAND Europe. (2022). A case study on green jobs and skills development for people with low qualifications (Report No. RRA1603-2). RAND Europe. https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RRA1600/RRA1603-1/RAND_RRA1603-2.Ile-de-France.pdf vii Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico. (2024, September 24). Plan Nacional Integrado de Energía y Clima (PNIEC) 2023-2030 [PDF]. https://www.miteco.gob.es/content/dam/miteco/es/energia/files-1/pniec-2023-2030/PNIEC_2024_240924.pdf viii Prognos AG. (2024). Skilled workers for the energy transition. https://www.prognos.com/en/project/skilled-workers-energy-transition

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Contacts:

Press Contacts

Alice Vantal

JPMorganChase en France

alice.vantal@jpmorgan.com

+33 1 87 03 29 70

Alice Gasson

JPMorganChase en France

alice.gasson@jpmorgan.com

+44 7729 528943