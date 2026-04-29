Seven Extreme Tests, Full-Scenario Ecosystem: Sungrow Redefines C&I ESS Reliability at GRES

HEFEI, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Global Renewable Energy Summit, Sungrow unveiled its full-scenario commercial and industrial (C&I) ecosystem, centered around the newly launched PowerKeeper series-a modular C&I energy storage system that achieves 0 waste in both investment and green power utilization, ensures 0 outage for C&I electricity consumption, and delivers a hassle-free experience through 7 upgrades (7Ups) across the entire lifecycle, ultimately maximizing returns for customers.

As an industry breakthrough, PowerKeeper is the first modular C&I ESS to successfully pass seven extreme challenge tests. This milestone embodies Sungrow's "007" value proposition-redefining reliability standards for C&I energy storage.

Seven Extreme Challenges: Making Safety Invisible, Yet Fundamental

Energy storage systems are built for a 20+ year lifecycle, during which exposure to extreme weather, physical impacts, and unexpected incidents is inevitable. True reliability lies in proactively validating performance under the harshest conditions.

PowerKeeper inherits Sungrow's comprehensive full-lifecycle safety system. With over 700 pre-delivery tests, every unit is engineered for durability and resilience. The seven extreme tests cover the entire lifecycle and a wide range of real-world scenarios, structured across three critical dimensions:

Environmental Resilience: Reliable Performance in Harsh Natural Conditions Maintains stable operation after 24-hour immersion in 50 cm of water

Delivers full power without derating across temperatures from -20°C to 40°C Structural Integrity: No Fire or Explosion, Even When Knocked or Dropped Endures a 250 kg pendulum impact with only minor surface damage, no structural compromise, and no abnormal temperature rise

with only minor surface damage, no structural compromise, and no abnormal temperature rise Withstands repeated drops from heights ranging from 1.6 m to 5 m, maintaining structural integrity and thermal stability Intrinsic Safety: No Fire spread, No Explosion Splash, Even in Worst-Case Scenarios An integrated aerosol fire suppression system rapidly suppresses internal ignition

After removing internal suppression, flames self-extinguish without spreading

System-level active venting design in PV+ESS configurations prevents debris projection, safeguarding both personnel and equipment

From Pre- to Post-Commissioning: Flexible, Simple, Profitable

Pre-commissioning:

PowerKeeper offers exceptional flexibility from the outset, with configurable capacities ranging from 50 kWh to 1,000 kWh and durations spanning 2 to 8 hours. It can be deployed as ESS-ready, PV+ESS, or PV-ready, enabling businesses to align system configuration with their investment pace and evolving energy strategies. At commissioning:

Installation is streamlined through both modular hardware design and intelligent digital tools. On the hardware side, the industry-first configuration of 12.5 kWh single modules or 50 kWh pre-built stacks significantly reduces installation complexity and labor costs. In contrast, seamless back-to-back installation supports four flexible layouts, making it ideal for space-constrained environments.

On the software side, iSolarDesign enables rapid and intelligent system planning within just 10 minutes-while iSolarCloud simplifies grid connection to a three-step process that can be completed in five minutes. A unified platform with a 24/7 AI assistant further enhances operational efficiency by pinpointing faulty modules at the source, enabling faster and more precise O&M. Post-commissioning:

Once operational, PowerKeeper continues to maximize value through both performance and intelligent optimization. A 2.0 DC/AC ratio delivers up to 1.5 times higher power output, while 10 ms seamless switching ensures reliable off-grid operation when needed. In addition, AI-driven multi-revenue strategies-including peak shaving, demand charge management, and frequency response-work in tandem with integrated hardware and software to continuously enhance overall returns.

Full-Scenario Eco-Synergy: Sungrow C&I ESS Family

PowerKeeper, together with the PowerStack 255/510CS and PowerTitan series, forms Sungrow's comprehensive C&I ESS portfolio. The solution supports a wide range of applications-from standalone ESS and PV+ESS to PV+ESS+EV charging and microgrids-covering voltage levels from 400 V to 35 kV. PowerKeeper is now available across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Dr. Cao Wei, GM of Sungrow's C&I ESS Product Line, stated: "We build a full-scenario C&I ESS ecosystem because every application deserves a tailored solution. The seven extreme tests reflect our unwavering commitment to one core belief: safety is the greatest luxury."

Sungrow remains committed to empowering industries worldwide with reliable, high-performance C&I energy storage solutions-working together to accelerate the transition toward a sustainable future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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