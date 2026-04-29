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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 08:38
28,380 Euro
+0,42 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
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28,14028,54008:44
28,29028,39008:44
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 08:24 Uhr
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EQT makes infrastructure more accessible to individual investors across Europe - introduces new ELTIF evergreen fund

  • EQT launches a European Long-Term Investment Fund structure for the Nexus Infrastructure evergreen strategy - further broadening access to private markets for eligible individuals and institutions across the EU and EEA
  • EQT Nexus ELTIF Infrastructure aims to provide exposure to EQT's global infrastructure platform, spanning digital infrastructure, energy & environmental, transportation & logistics, and social infrastructure
  • The new fund marks an important step in the evolution of EQT's Global Wealth Solutions platform, enabling a broadened investor base and new distribution partnerships in key growth markets

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELTIF 2.0. ("ELTIF") is a European Union legislative regime for a regulated fund structure designed to channel capital into long-term, illiquid asset classes, such as infrastructure, private equity and real estate. The ELTIF framework expands access to private markets for the non-professional investor category, increasing coverage across the EU and EEA. EQT Nexus ELTIF Infrastructure (the "Fund") is offered at a lower minimum investment threshold than traditional private asset structures and will be available via third-party distributors and intermediaries, including private banks and wealth platforms.

EQT Nexus ELTIF Infrastructure is an extension of EQT's existing Nexus Infrastructure evergreen strategy. The Fund can give individual investors and institutions exposure to similar deal flow and value-creation opportunities as institutional investors in EQT's closed-ended infrastructure funds.

The Fund will invest across EQT's platform of Value-Add, Active Core and Transition Infrastructure funds as well as the newly launched AI Infrastructure strategy. These strategies invest in essential services to society across distinct and complementary stages of company development and themes within the digital, energy & environmental, transport & logistics, and social infrastructure sectors.

EQT's infrastructure platform has built robust infrastructure businesses for nearly 20 years, managing EUR 78[1] billion in assets across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, supported by a team of 155 investment professionals. The Fund launches with a seed portfolio with exposure to around 50 portfolio companies aiming to provide investors with diversification from day one. Subscriptions start in May 2026.

Peter Beske Nielsen, Global Head of Wealth Solutions at EQT, said: "Infrastructure is the backbone of resilient societies - and for investors, it can offer a combination of long-term capital appreciation, resilient downside protection and an inflation hedge. The launch of EQT Nexus ELTIF Infrastructure marks an important step in the evolution of EQT's wealth solutions platform - enabling new distribution partnerships and reaching client segments that remain underallocated to private markets."

The launch of EQT Nexus ELTIF Infrastructure, follows the introduction of its ELTIF Private Equity equivalent in September 2025. Today, EQT's evergreen platform includes seven evergreen solutions spanning private equity, infrastructure and real estate, available to eligible individual investors and institutions across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

[1] As of December 2025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-makes-infrastructure-more-accessible-to-individual-investors-across-europe---introduces-new-elti,c4341717

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4341717/4064728.pdf

Press Release_ EQT makes infrastructure more accessible to individual investors across Europe '" introduces new ELTIF evergreen fund_260429

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-nexus-eltif-infrastructure---hero-1,c3532926

EQT Nexus ELTIF Infrastructure - Hero 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-makes-infrastructure-more-accessible-to-individual-investors-across-europe--introduces-new-eltif-evergreen-fund-302756786.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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