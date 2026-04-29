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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 08:03
3,280 Euro
-5,20 % -0,180
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2803,30008:47
3,2203,30008:44
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
113 Leser
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PAIDI Technology Debuts at Two Major Global Events of Chery, Empowering New Global Commercial Value with Chinese Innovative Manufacturing

WUHU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2026, PAIDI Technology appeared at two major global events held by Chery Group. Bringing together international merchants from nearly 100 countries and regions and covering core markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, the two summits serve as a vital stage to highlight the innovative manufacturing strength of China's new energy commercial vehicles and demonstrate the global competitiveness of Chinese brands.

During the exhibition, PAIDI Technology won high recognition from international customers with the reliable quality and innovative business models of Chinese manufacturing. Overseas guests spoke highly of China's innovative manufacturing, and fully affirmed the economic value and efficient operation solutions created by PAIDI in the fields of urban short-distance logistics, light distribution and small and micro business development. They recognized that its products cater to global market demands with broad commercial prospects and practical value.

Backed by Chery's mature industrial chain and quality assurance system, PAIDI continues to drive industrial upgrading through technological innovation and promote the global development of China's new energy commercial vehicles. This exhibition marks a new milestone in PAIDI's global layout, and lays a solid foundation for deepening international cooperation and expanding overseas markets.

As an independently operated eco-technology brand under Chery Holding Group, PAIDI Technology is committed to providing intelligent short-range travel solutions for couriers, urban freight workers and individual users. With global industrial layout and solid technical strength, PAIDI has built a complete ecological system covering research and development, production, sales and services. Adopting passenger vehicle-grade manufacturing processes, its core models are equipped with safe and stable lithium iron phosphate batteries. With the body dimension of 3330×1080×1700mm and a cruising range of 100 kilometers, the vehicles feature a compact body and flexible travel performance. PAIDI reshapes urban short-distance logistics and daily service experience through innovative technologies, and continuously promotes the high-quality development of the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968724/PAIDI_Technology_Debuts_at_Two_Major_Global_Events_of_Chery.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paidi-technology-debuts-at-two-major-global-events-of-chery-empowering-new-global-commercial-value-with-chinese-innovative-manufacturing-302756801.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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