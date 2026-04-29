HONG KONG, Apr 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The fifth edition of the International Healthcare Week, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held in Hong Kong from 11 to 31 May. The two flagship events ' the sixth Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the HKTDC, and the 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair), organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong MedTech Association ' serve as a comprehensive business platform covering the entire medical and healthcare industry chain, including technology R&D, investment matching, medical equipment manufacturing, medical products and services. The events will be held concurrently to maximise synergy at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai next month. The ASGH will take place on 11 and 12 May, while the Medical Fair will run from 11 to 13 May.Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'The medical and healthcare landscape is undergoing a profound and rapid transformation. Hong Kong, by leveraging its preeminence as an international financial centre, its world-class research ecosystem and its unique positioning bridging the Chinese Mainland and the world, serves as an ideal platform for scientific excellence, strategic investment and financing, and international trade for medical and healthcare innovation.The National 15th Five-Year Plan prioritises health development. The HKTDC will actively align with the Plan through the two flagship events of the International Healthcare Week ' the ASGH and the Medical Fair. The events will focus on high-growth areas such as biopharmaceuticals, AI-empowered healthcare, the silver economy and modernisation of traditional Chinese medicine, and will help to accelerate commercialisation of research outcome, facilitate high-impact business matching, and boost cross-border investment. Collectively, the twin events reinforce the 'Healthy China' initiative, solidify Hong Kong's position as Asia's leading biotech and investment hub, and demonstrate Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and super value-adder.'Speaker line-up features Nobel Prize LaureateThe sixth ASGH, themed 'Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs', will convene a prestigious assembly of international health officials, scientific, medical and industry experts, start-ups and investors. Through various sessions, they will exchange valuable insights and navigate the latest frontiers in public health, medtech, international trade and investment, while unlocking the future prospects and untapped business opportunities of the industry.The opening session will feature welcome remarks by Prof Frederick S Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, and opening remarks by John Lee, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, followed by special remarks of Prof Zeng Yixin, Vice Minister of the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China.On the morning of the first day, two plenary sessions will be held. Plenary Session I: Strengthening Pandemic Preparedness through Global Collaboration will begin with a keynote speech by Prof Lo Chung-mau, Secretary of Health of the HKSAR government. The session will be moderated by Prof Leo Poon, Daniel CK Yu Professor in Virology at the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong and Co-Director of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute. Speakers include Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, Vice-Provost (Health) and Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at University College London; Dr Leung Yiu-hong, Head of Emergency Response and Programme Management Branch, Department of Health; Dr Kumanan Rasanathan, Executive Director of the WHO Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research; Prof Wang Yu, Chairman, Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, also Former Director-General, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr In-Kyu Yoon, Acting Deputy Director General for Integrated Development and Pandemic Preparedness at the International Vaccine Institute. They will delve into critical strategies such as pathogen surveillance, data sharing, multinational collaboration and equitable access to medical resources to bolster the resilience of global health infrastructure and institutionalise perpetual preparedness for potential future pandemics.Plenary Session II: Fuelling Healthcare Breakthroughs will examine how cross-sector collaboration catalyses the commercialisation of research outcomes, propels biopharmaceutical advancement, and unlocks investment and market potential in the sector. The session will feature a special address by Leng Weiqing, Chairman of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings), the Strategic Partner of the Summit. It will be moderated by Victor Chu, Chairman and CEO of First Eastern Investment Group, with speakers including Jonathan Symonds, Chairman of the Board of GSK; Prof Song Ruilin, Eminent President and Chief Expert of the China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association; Dr Mehmood Khan, CEO of The Hevolution Foundation; Clara Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited; David Lau, Vice Chair of Investment Banking for Asia Pacific and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking for Asia Pacific at JP Morgan Securities; and Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of the Board, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited.On the afternoon of the first day, the Dialogue with Global Pioneer in Health session will feature 2013 Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry, Prof Michael Levitt, Robert W and Vivian K Cahill Professor in Cancer Research at Stanford University. Prof Levitt will share his distinguished journey in scientific discovery and envision the transformative impact of technology on future healthcare and scientific research. A pioneer in computational biology, he was among the first to simulate molecular dynamics of DNA and proteins. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for developing multiscale models of complex chemical systems.With rapid advances in AI drug discovery, oncology, and precision medicine, the summit introduces a dedicated CSO Insights: Catalysing Scientific Breakthroughs and Investments for Future Health session on the morning of the second day. Chief Scientific Officers and R&D leaders from leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including Fosun Pharma, Omico, Zhaoke Ophthalmology, and more, will share how they set scientific strategy, build highvelocity, highquality R&D engines, and forge partnerships that accelerate timetoimpact.Thematic sessions address market trends and the National 15th Five-Year PlanThe pervasive adoption of AI is driving a paradigm shift across industries, including healthcare. This year's summit will feature two thematic sessions, including Intelligence at Scale: How AI is Powering Real-World Healthcare Revolution, co-organised with Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, and Transforming Healthcare through Digital Health & AI Innovations. Speakers will examine pragmatic integration and pioneering breakthroughs of AI within the healthcare system.The silver economy represents a high-growth frontier. This year's Summit will once again feature a dedicated Silver Health Chapter to address the complexities of an ageing demographic and unlock the sector's burgeoning market potential. In the session Unlocking Growth in Silver Health: From Precision Medicine to Smart Ageing Innovations, distinguished speakers will discuss breakthroughs in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of age-related diseases.In response to the National 15th Five-Year Plan, and to catalyse the Healthy China initiative and regional collaboration, the Summit will include a session titled The Next Frontier in China's Healthcare Industry which will review the latest trends in medical innovation and investment in China.The session Driving Chinese Medicine Development Through Standardisation and Innovation will address the National 15th Five-Year Plan's emphasis on the inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese medicine. Speakers will share insight on traditional Chinese medicine innovation, cross-sector collaboration and regulatory matters.Over the two days, the Summit will cover a wide range of topical issues in the medical and healthcare sector, including sustainable healthcare systems, gene and cell therapy, rare disease treatments, medical robotics and devices, and IP financing strategies for pharmaceuticals and medtech.Supporting the expansion needs of medical/healthcare enterprisesIn addition to the plenary and thematic sessions, the Summit will feature the ASGH Business Hub and InnoHealth Showcase, which presents innovative technologies from some 180 medical and healthcare companies across 11 countries and regions. These include exhibitor delegations from Australia, Finland, the UK, Xiamen and Jiangsu, as well as start-ups and projects from the Innovation and Technology Commission, Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, and five local universities. Many of the exhibitors have received prestigious awards. The Project Pitching session will provide start-ups with the opportunity to present their innovations to potential investors, while the ASGH Deal-making facilitates one-to-one meetings, both online and offline, to channel capital to healthcare projects and promote collaboration.Medical and healthcare enterprises can also access the 'GoGlobal Connect' Zone and Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone to consult with service providers and institutions on overseas expansion, fundraising, R&D collaboration and other areas. Their professional advice will help companies formulate more effective business and 'go global' strategies. The Summit will also host a workshop titled Hong Kong as a SuperConnector to Empower Global Expansion of Pharmaceutical Enterprises, where medical and business leaders will share how pharmaceutical companies can leverage Hong Kong's platform and international professional services to seize overseas business opportunities.The Medical Fair's three key categories: MedTech, GeronTech & Preventive HealthcareThe 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair will be held from 11 to 13 May. Themed Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience. The Fair will provide an ideal platform for research and development institutions, manufacturers, public healthcare organisations, hospitals, clinics, distributors, and healthcare professionals from around the world to establish global business connections and understand the latest trends in the medical industry. This year has seen a doubling in the number of exhibitors offering smart ageing products and green solutions, reflecting strong market demand for related products. Furthermore, several exhibitors will showcase innovative products and solutions integrating AI and robotic technology, offering buyers top-tier medical and healthcare solutions.The Medical Fair will gather some 300 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Korea, as well as new participants from Macao, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Vietnam, and the United States. The exhibition will feature seven major zones, including the Startup Zone, Hospital Equipment and Digital Health, Biotechnology and Lab Diagnostics, Laboratory Technologies and Healthcare Services, Medical Supplies and Disposables, Rehabilitation and Elderly Care, and the World of Health and Wellness, showcasing the latest medical technologies and innovative solutions across the sector.The Fair will focus on three key areas: MedTech, GeronTech and Preventive Healthcare, presenting breakthrough technologies and products. Among the highlights, an exhibitor will introduce a smart health wearable watch that integrates concepts from both Chinese and Western medicine. By combining modern biosensing technology with traditional Chinese medicine theories and analysing indicators such as heart rate variability (HRV) to assess the functions of the five major internal organs, the device translates complex physiological data into a clear and easy-to-understand daily health score and personalised recommendations, helping users identify potential health risks at an early stage.Another exhibitor will demonstrate an augmented reality (AR) surgical platform designed for orthopaedic surgeons. The technology has already been applied in local hospitals and provides real-time 3D navigation during surgical procedures. By accurately overlaying medical imaging onto the surgical field, the platform enhances surgical precision and improves clinical decision-making efficiency. The technology was recognised with an award at the 2025 EQT Impact Challenge, where the project emerged as a winner after multiple rounds of selection and evaluation by a professional judging panel. The international startup competition aims to identify and support innovative solutions with positive social impact, underscoring the platform's technological innovation and medical application value.In addition, an exhibitor will present a worldfirst smart knee brace that integrates artificial intelligence, wearable technology and rehabilitation applications. Designed for use in healthcare institutions such as wellness centres, hospitals and rehabilitation clinics, the product supports postknee surgery recovery and sports injury rehabilitation. Through adjustable straps and a mobile application, the noninvasive device enables realtime monitoring of joint angles, thigh circumference and swelling changes during daily activities, rehabilitation therapy and training. It provides healthcare professionals with both realtime and historical data insights, enhancing the accuracy of rehabilitation monitoring, while also aiding injury prevention and extending athletes' professional careers.The Medical Fair actively promotes collaborative innovation across government, industry, academia, research, and investment. A number of leading research and academic institutions will participate, including nine local universities, over 30 innovation and technology enterprises led by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, as well as some 20 medical enterprises brought by the Hong Kong MedTech Association (HKMTA). A startup will showcase innovative voice assistive technology products featuring a one touch speech reconstruction function. The solutions provide personalised support for individuals with speech and communication difficulties, helping them regain clear communication abilities and improve their quality of life. This innovation highlights the application excellence of local startups in both medical technology and social care, demonstrating how technology can address real societal needs with meaningful impact.More than 50 themed forums and seminars will be held during the fair, providing industry players with insights into the latest market trends. Highlights include 'Accelerating Mental Health Innovation through AI Research and Adoption', in association with Tung Wah College; 'Decoding the Demand for Gerontechnology', in association with the Hong Kong Council of Social Service; and the 'HKMTA Medical Fair Forum 2026: The Medtech Solutions - Greater Bay Area & Overseas', which will discuss the latest developments in the field.The exhibition will continue to adopt the 'EXHIBITION+' hybrid model. The physical fair will take place from 11 to 13 May at the HKCEC. Global exhibitors, industry professionals, and buyers can engage in discussions via the 'Click2Match' smart business matching platform from 4 May until 20.As the two flagship events of International Healthcare Week, the Asia Summit on Global Health and the Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair will gather global healthcare forces to create a cross-sector exchange platform. International Healthcare Week will be held in Hong Kong from 11 to 31 May, covering 17 healthcare-related conferences, seminars, roundtables, and networking activities. It aims to promote innovation and investment exchange in the Asian healthcare industry, further creating industry synergies and driving Hong Kong's development as a regional medical innovation hub.The Asia Summit on Global HealthDate 11-12 May 2026 (Monday to Tuesday)9:00am to 6:00pmThe Opening Session will begin at 10:00 am on 11 MayVenue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Hall 3FGHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare FairDate 11-12 May 2026 (Monday to Tuesday)10:00am to 6:00pm13 May 2026 (Wednesday)10:00am to 5:00pmVenue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Hall 3DEPhoto download: https://bit.ly/48tQH4BLast year's Asia Summit on Global Health.The Asia Summit on Global Health has invited Prof Michael Levitt, 2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, and the Robert W. and Vivian K. Cahill Professor in Cancer Research at the Stanford University School of Medicine, to attend and share his insights.The Asia Summit on Global Health features deal-making sessions, facilitating one-on-one meetings both online and offline to connect global capital with projects in the healthcare sector.The 17th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair will be held from 11 to 13 May. Themed 'Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience' the fair focuses on three key categories: MedTech, GeronTech, and Preventive Healthcare, bringing together some 300 exhibitors from 10 countries and regions. The photo shows last year's Medical Fair.The Medical Fair has actively promoted collaborative innovation across government, industry, academia, research and investment, with a number of leading research and academic institutions set to participate.Many exhibitors will showcase products leveraging the latest artificial intelligence and robotics technologies, offering buyers cutting-edge medical and healthcare solutions. The photo shows last year's Medical Fair.WebsitesThe Asia Summit on Global Health: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en'ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-conferenceProgramme: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en/programme'ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-conferenceSpeakers: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en/speaker'ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-conferenceHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en'ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-tradeshowList of Product: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/product'ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-tradeshowActivity schedule: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/programme'ref_source=GrayMenu&ref_medium=vep-tradeshowInternational Healthcare Week: https://internationalhealthcareweek.hktdc.com/enMembers of the media interested in interviewing ASGH speakers, please send requests to lsong@yuantung.com.hk or tleung@yuantung.com.hk on or before 4 May 2026.Media enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Jasmine Zhang Tel: (852) 3428 3278 Email: jzhang@yuantung.com.hkLouise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Noah Qiu Tel (852) 2584 4575 Email: noah.yl.qiu@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.